Georgetown Arts Board to distribute $12K in grant funding

This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
The woman behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA)Ash JurbergTexas State
Round Rock ISD seeking community input for federal funds usage
Round Rock ISD is asking for feedback on its usage plan for $31.2 million in ESSER III grant funding. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD is seeking community input regarding the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding for the 2022-23 school year. An email shared with...
Georgetown ISD heads back to school Aug. 18
GISD students will endure a total of 170 full instruction days from Aug. 18-May 26. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Georgetown ISD students, teachers and staff will head back to the classroom Aug. 18. According to GISD's district calendar, students will have a total of 170 full instruction days and...
$60M senior living community under development in San Marcos
The 275,000-square-foot project is expected to take two years to finish.
Modern furniture store Joybird to host grand opening on Aug. 22
Joybird modern furniture carries furniture for every room in the house. Joybird, a modern furniture store carrying “high-quality, responsibly sourced furniture meant to last a lifetime” is scheduled to have a grand opening at the Domain Northside on Aug. 22 at 3211 Palm Way, Ste. 162, Austin. The...
Registration for fall, winter recreational activities now open in Georgetown
The Georgetown Parks and Recreation department offer a plethora of youth programming year round. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact Newspaper) Registration for the Georgetown Parks and Recreation department’s 2022-23 fall and winter programming is now open, according to a release. A variety of programs are being offered, including beginner yoga, tai...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Cove community shows up in a big way to Stuff the Bus
Thousands of dollars’ worth of school supplies were raised over the weekend to help CCISD’s students in need for the new school year. Copperas Cove’s Walmart and Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans held their annual “Stuff the Bus” event during tax-free weekend with the event kicking off Friday morning at 10 a.m. and running through Sunday at 5 p.m.
Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos
Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
killeenisd.org
Schools, Hood Units Plan Activities
As children return to school, Killeen ISD leaders are counting on lots of volunteers, including many soldiers connected to the Fort Hood Adopt-A-School Program. Killeen ISD Community Relations Director Angenet Wilkerson and School Liaison Officer Tina Smith met Friday with representatives from the district secondary schools and military partners to plan engagement activities. They will meet with elementary school leaders next week.
KWTX
‘Taste of Africa’ brings traditional African culture to Killeen for fifth year
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A sample of African culture could be experienced today in Killeen as the Taste of Africa event held their fifth annual celebration while also raising funds to benefit youth in the area. Traditional African garments, art and cuisine are just some of the things that were...
Career and technical education interest grows as Central Texas becomes industry hub
Students who pursue career and technical education options can further their training in areas such as welding at the Texas State Technical College. (Courtesy Texas State Technical College) Interest in career and technical education, or CTE, opportunities is growing in school districts in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto as Central...
KWTX
City of Temple to vote on park improvement proposal
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kimberly Higgins and her daughter are beating the heat at Ferguson Park. But when it’s cooler they’re usually climbing and sliding on the playground. “I personally like the rocket but it’s been here for like 10 years,” Higgins said. “I just think it’s a...
The Bull Creek district may be getting its own art museum in the near future
David Booth is hoping to build an art museum in Bull Creek District in the near future. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) David Booth, founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors, is one step closer to getting an art museum built on his property after the Austin Environmental Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to amend a planned unit development, a PUD, on his property. The project is contingent on he and his developers meeting six conditions agreed upon by the commission during the meeting.
Membership-based practice Aroha Medical now open in Pflugerville
Aroha Medical provides membership-based primary care services. (Courtesy Aroha Medical) Direct primary care practice Aroha Medical opened July 14 at 1317 Picadilly Drive, Unit C-302, Pflugerville. Direct primary care is a type of health care for which patients pay a monthly fee for direct access to their physician. Aroha Medical's scope of services includes general primary care, preventative counseling and in-house lab work. 512-640-0641. https://arohamedical.com.
Georgetown to host fifth annual K-9 Kerplunk event
The fifth annual K-9 Kerplunk will be held Sept. 17. (Courtesy Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department) The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host its fifth annual K-9 Kerplunk event Sept. 17 at the Georgetown Recreation Center outdoor pool, according to a release from the city. The fur-friendly event will...
Deli Zioso now open at former Long Island Deli location in Round Rock
Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie is now open on Hwy. 79 inside the former location of Long Island Deli. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie held a soft opening Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Previously, the space was occupied by Long Island Deli, which announced its closing July 5. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
Williamson County tax office hours will change mid-August
The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector's offices will change their hours of operation later this month. All four locations will be affected.
Austin wants to expand its airport to the South Terminal, company operating it files lawsuit
A lawsuit was filed Monday against the City of Austin by Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, the company that operates out of the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
In Search of a Cronut? Head to La Pâtisserie.
It’s scary when you think how social media sites know as much about you as they do. So I wasn’t surprised when I logged on to Google the other day and up popped a story on the second most popular donut in the United States. (So they clearly know I like the occasional trip to Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery.)
dailytrib.com
Trees cut down for Marble Falls hotel-conference center to be replaced citywide
The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. approved a new tree planting program during the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The program will replace trees due to be cut down for construction of the planned hotel-conference center, The Ophelia Hotel Marble Falls. The site at the corner of...
