Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of Mocha
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Iconic Donut Giant Expanding to Vegas
In true Vegas style, famous donut chain Randy’s Donuts is opening (lucky No.) 7 locations in Las Vegas. If you're not familiar with the chain, it's the one with the iconic giant donut on top of most of its outlets. It's starred in a Justin Timberlake’s music video, and movies ranging from "Earth Girls Are Easy" to "Iron Man 2"
Fox5 KVVU
Daiso to open second location in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is gearing up to open its second store in the Las Vegas Valley. According to the company, Daiso Japan will open its Summerlin store on August 20 at 10 a.m. Daiso is known for selling “quality items” for $1.75,...
TripAdvisor Blog
Crust & Roux - Gourmet Pie Company, Las Vegas
Amazing food and ambiance. The pizza and pie was outstanding . I ordered the Greek pizza and the strawberry pie ala mode and I instantly went into a food coma. I’ll be back many times!
Food Beast
Las Vegas is Getting Its First 24/7 Bacon-Inspired Restaurant
In a city like Las Vegas, one can bet on indulging themselves in all types of food. So why has it taken so long for a restaurant that's dedicated strictly to bacon to pop up in Sin City? Just the thought of stumbling into an establishment at 4am just to gorge myself on nothing but bacon after a night of cashing in at the casino seems like an ideal time to spend in Vegas, right?
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
Las Vegas’ iconic Ghostbar opens high above the Palms Casino Resort
Ghostbar, the beloved bar at Palms Casino Resort, has returned. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened. Originally opening in 2001, this famous bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor made a spectacular return, welcoming guests back with a funk-filled countdown toast led by Sky Dee Miles and Cynthia Kiser Murphey. The stunning Las Vegas skyline views have always been the highlight, but Ghostbar will once again host Dee Miles’ sultry, soulful Midnight Skye show, which will feature a live band, sultry dancers and surprise guests. Newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, most intimate ultra-lounge.
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
lonelyplanet.com
This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks
If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
KTNV
Bridge closed at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road for 'special event,' RTC says
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The bridge at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road will be closed to vehicle traffic due to a "special event," according to the Regional Transportation Commission. RTC reports the closure will extend from the Luxor Hotel to Polaris Avenue, near Allegiant Stadium, but did not...
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
KDWN
9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
Eater
Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square
Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
playnj.com
Hard Rock Atlantic City’s Joe Lupo ‘Uniquely Qualified’ To Lead Mirage Transformation In Las Vegas
Hard Rock International knows who they want running the show once they take over the Mirage Hotel & Casino from MGM Resorts. And that person is Joe Lupo, the current president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The company sent out a press release making the news official....
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
philstockworld.com
“Deteriorating Situation” Shows Rent Growth “Collapsing” In Sunbelt Markets
The housing and renting market continues to teeter on the brink, and the newest incoming data doesn’t offer up any clear signs of stabilization. In fact, new data continues to suggest the opposite: that volatility in housing could only be beginning…and that we’re going to have plenty of fodder on deflation, which we have talked about frequently, invoking the effects of a “reverse bullwhip” on the economy.
Autoweek.com
Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch Back in Business after Heavy Flood
Monsoonal flooding hit much of the Southwest, flooding out the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada. Water and covered large portions of the track and support roads, and even affected many houses surrounding the racetrack property. Described as the worst flooding in 18 years at the track, amazingly, only...
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
