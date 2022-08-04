ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Iconic Donut Giant Expanding to Vegas

In true Vegas style, famous donut chain Randy’s Donuts is opening (lucky No.) 7 locations in Las Vegas. If you're not familiar with the chain, it's the one with the iconic giant donut on top of most of its outlets. It's starred in a Justin Timberlake’s music video, and movies ranging from "Earth Girls Are Easy" to "Iron Man 2"
LAS VEGAS, NV
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

3 Day Trip to Las Vegas

It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU

Daiso to open second location in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is gearing up to open its second store in the Las Vegas Valley. According to the company, Daiso Japan will open its Summerlin store on August 20 at 10 a.m. Daiso is known for selling “quality items” for $1.75,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Food Beast

Las Vegas is Getting Its First 24/7 Bacon-Inspired Restaurant

In a city like Las Vegas, one can bet on indulging themselves in all types of food. So why has it taken so long for a restaurant that's dedicated strictly to bacon to pop up in Sin City? Just the thought of stumbling into an establishment at 4am just to gorge myself on nothing but bacon after a night of cashing in at the casino seems like an ideal time to spend in Vegas, right?
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CelebrateSocializeExplore

Las Vegas’ iconic Ghostbar opens high above the Palms Casino Resort

Ghostbar, the beloved bar at Palms Casino Resort, has returned. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened. Originally opening in 2001, this famous bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor made a spectacular return, welcoming guests back with a funk-filled countdown toast led by Sky Dee Miles and Cynthia Kiser Murphey. The stunning Las Vegas skyline views have always been the highlight, but Ghostbar will once again host Dee Miles’ sultry, soulful Midnight Skye show, which will feature a live band, sultry dancers and surprise guests. Newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, most intimate ultra-lounge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lonelyplanet.com

This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks

If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square

Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
LAS VEGAS, NV
philstockworld.com

“Deteriorating Situation” Shows Rent Growth “Collapsing” In Sunbelt Markets

The housing and renting market continues to teeter on the brink, and the newest incoming data doesn’t offer up any clear signs of stabilization. In fact, new data continues to suggest the opposite: that volatility in housing could only be beginning…and that we’re going to have plenty of fodder on deflation, which we have talked about frequently, invoking the effects of a “reverse bullwhip” on the economy.
TAMPA, FL
Autoweek.com

Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch Back in Business after Heavy Flood

Monsoonal flooding hit much of the Southwest, flooding out the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada. Water and covered large portions of the track and support roads, and even affected many houses surrounding the racetrack property. Described as the worst flooding in 18 years at the track, amazingly, only...
PAHRUMP, NV
TheStreet

Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
LAS VEGAS, NV

