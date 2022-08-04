A Quick Primer for 'The Sandman' Netflix Series

Read on cheddar.com
Related
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Is One Terribly Boring Fantasy Series
Plans for a screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated DC/Vertigo graphic novel series The Sandman have been around for almost as long as the three-decades-old title itself. Following numerous starts and stops, Netflix has finally delivered with The Sandman, a 10-part venture (Aug. 5) starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, who’s also known as Dream (or Morpheus) and is one of the seven Endless, a family of god-like metaphysical elements who’ve assumed human form à la Gaiman’s American Gods and Good Omens. Dream’s saga is a sprawling one that spans the ages and grapples with issues of destiny, hope,...
How is ‘The Sandman’ Connected to Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’?
When The Sandman premiered on Netflix this weekend, it finally brought one of Neil Gaiman‘s most beloved stories to life. The first season of The Sandman adapts the first two volumes of Gaiman’s comics — Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House — to vivid life. However, the inclusion of Gwendoline Christie‘s version of Lucifer Morningstar might raise some questions amongst the Lucifer on Netflix fandom. Namely: Is The Sandman‘s Lucifer the same character Tom Ellis plays in the uber-popular show Lucifer? The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, aka Morpheus, who is one of the “Endless.” As his name suggests, Dream rules...
‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else
Click here to read the full article. Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, “The Sandman” never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service’s massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn’t tricky enough, the first season can’t settle on a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ star was thrilled to turn the idea of Lucifer on its head
The Sandman, like every season of its sister Netflix series Lucifer barring the first, has swung hard out of the gate and never looked back. With captivating performances across the board, treats for fans old and new, and what is perhaps the single greatest episode of a fantasy drama series to date, The Sandman weaves together a masterful adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic series of the same name, once thought to be “unfilmable.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kevin Smith Blasts Warner Bros. Over Killing ‘Batgirl’ but Standing by ‘The Flash’: ‘Incredibly Bad Look’
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith is calling out Warner Bros. Discovery for a series of “bad” decisions over the DC Universe. Smith dished on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO should reassess releasing “Batgirl,” the shelved $90 million DC Comics installment starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons. “It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina ‘Batgirl’ movie,” Smith lamented. “I don’t give a shit if the movie was absolute fucking dog shit – I guarantee you that it wasn’t. The two directors [Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi] who directed that movie did a couple...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
‘Better Call Saul’: New Episode Title Hints at Return of Kim Wexler
Better Call Saul is two episodes away from coming to an end. And the stakes continue to get higher and higher. One face that’s been missing from the last two episodes is Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seehorn. After episode nine, “Fun and Games” became so racked with guilt...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99’ on Netflix, A Docuseries Look At the Disastrous Century’s End Music Festival
Woodstock ‘99, the “how it started, how it’s going” meme of music festivals, is revisited once again, this time for Netflix, with the three-episode docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99. What began as an ambitious attempt to revisit (and monetize) the peace and love vibe of the OG 1969 festival devolved into a morass of supply shortages, logistic snafus, rioting, sexual violence, and widespread property damage. And oh yeah, over 90 artists performed. TRAINWRECK: WOODSTOCK ’99: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Monday, July 26, 1999, and grainy VHS shot out of a car window as the wreckage of Woodstock ‘99 is surveyed....
thedigitalfix.com
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is the mysterious ‘Prodigal’ in ‘The Sandman?’
The Sandman‘s first season is now out, and it’s converting millions of Netflix viewers around the globe into devoted followers of Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book universe. While these 10 episodes do a great job of welcoming fresh fans into the world of the Endless, however, there’s still much more to be explored in the many further seasons we hope the show receives, as the first run leaves several major questions unanswered by the time of its finale.
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tears into Warner Bros. for scrapping 'Batgirl' instead of 'The Flash': 'In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem'
"The Flash" movie is facing controversy over its star Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie Plotting New Musical, Action Thriller & More Les Grossman While Speed Flying Through ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: As Top Gun: Maverick passed $1.3 billion to climb to 13th place on the all time worldwide gross list, star Tom Cruise and producer Christopher McQuarrie are in the early stages of setting up three very different projects. They are still in the thick of Mission: Impossible 8 — Cruise was recently photographed in the UK’s Lake District practicing what appears to be his next death defying stunt, something called ‘speed flying’ — sources said that Cruise and McQuarrie are hatching three new film projects. One is an original song and dance-style...
NFL・
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
5 Romantic Comedies You Definitely Should Have Seen Already
Lesser-known romantic comedies that deliver on both fronts.
Collider
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on ‘Love Story,’ ‘Jaws’ and ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Dies at 92
Lou Barlia, who served as a camera operator on films from Love Story, Death Wish, Jaws and The Big Chill to Brighton Beach Memoirs, Steel Magnolias and Frankie and Johnny, has died. He was 92. Barlia died June 25 at his home in Las Vegas after a brief battle with mesothelioma, his family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies at 89Bert Fields, Litigator to the Stars, Dies at 93Paul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73 In his four-decade career, Barlia also looked through a viewfinder on Serpico (1973), The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975), Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976), Slap Shot (1977), An Unmarried Woman (1978), Eyes of Laura Mars (1978), Superman (1978), Gloria (1980), Mr. Mom (1983), The Accidental Tourist (1988), Hudson...
digitalspy.com
The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman warns fans not to "gatekeep" Netflix series
The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman has warned fans that they should not "gatekeep" the new acclaimed Netflix series. The writer was hosting a Q&A on Twitter when someone asked him if the show can be enjoyed by people who haven't read the comics. To which he replied that it is...
The Sandman season 2: Release date, cast and Netflix plot spoilers
The first series of The Sandman only landed on Netflix a few days ago, but fans are already wondering whether a second series is in the works. The Sandman follows the story of Morpheus, the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, is captured in an occult ritual in 1916. Morpheus escapes after 106 years imprisonment and sets out to restore order to his realm, The Dreaming.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ star has their eyes on another comic book adaptation
Netflix’s The Sandman is out now. It brings together a variety of actors for an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed work, and, star John Cameron Mitchell, who plays Hal in the production, enjoyed his time so much he wants to do another comic piece next. Mitchell reveals their...
Comments / 1