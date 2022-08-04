“Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight” to Deck the Halls at Excalibur November 23– December 25

Read on www.vegas24seven.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
Eater
Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square
Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
Eater
World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lonelyplanet.com
This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks
If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on ‘Love Story,’ ‘Jaws’ and ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Dies at 92
Lou Barlia, who served as a camera operator on films from Love Story, Death Wish, Jaws and The Big Chill to Brighton Beach Memoirs, Steel Magnolias and Frankie and Johnny, has died. He was 92. Barlia died June 25 at his home in Las Vegas after a brief battle with mesothelioma, his family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies at 89Bert Fields, Litigator to the Stars, Dies at 93Paul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73 In his four-decade career, Barlia also looked through a viewfinder on Serpico (1973), The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975), Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976), Slap Shot (1977), An Unmarried Woman (1978), Eyes of Laura Mars (1978), Superman (1978), Gloria (1980), Mr. Mom (1983), The Accidental Tourist (1988), Hudson...
Dinner for Whales: Inside the Epic, Exclusive Vegas Dining Series the Wynn Is Hosting This Fall
Click here to read the full article. A single seat at one of three Las Vegas wine pairing dinners this fall will cost $10,000, attendance is capped at 20 and only half the seats are for sale. But for the wine connoisseurs languishing on a years-long waiting list for bottles from Domain H. William Harlan, and Wynn Las Vegas devotees trying to milk their special connections for tough-to-get reservations at venues like Delilah, $10,000 is a bargain. Wynn and Harlan are joining forces to create three multi-course wine pairing dinners around the resort starting September 10, an event series that has been...
'The One That Got Away' Stars Jeff Perla & Alex Van Gurp Secretly Build Luxurious Hamptons Love Nest As They Pursue House Flipping Dreams — See The Photos
Prime Video's The One That Got Away stars Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp are going strong after the experimental dating series' heartwarming season finale — and the two have been keeping busy!In an exclusive interview with OK!, Perla and Van Gurp reveal they've been secretly building their own home in the Hamptons throughout the year that they had to keep their relationship under wraps as they waited for the show to air. Not only are the happy couple building their first house together in the affluent New York community, but they share it's been important to them that they...
Comments / 0