Read on southfloridahospitalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Creates New Laborist Program to Accommodate Area Growth
Board-certified OB-GYN now on-site 24/7 to provide fast access to care, ensure safety. August 2, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center has announced that laborists are now available in-house 24/7 at the regional, not-for-profit medical center. Laborists, also called “OB-GYN hospitalists,” are highly trained physicians who specialize in inpatient care...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Steven Hoff, M.D., Joins Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute as a Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeon
August 3, 2022 – Board-certified cardiac and thoracic surgeon Steven Hoff, M.D., joins Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Hoff specializes in adult cardiac surgery. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Hoff to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute,” said Joseph McGinn, M.D., chief of cardiac surgery...
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach student-athletes plant trees in first phase of project
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Student-athletes at Atlantic Community High School are using their green thumbs to plant hundreds of trees around campus. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. About 20 trees were planted at the school Monday — and it's only the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humanity and hostility: Pompano Beach’s homeless population benefits from a wealth of generosity, but not every hand is a helping one
Pompano Beach – Gena Smith knows more than most what it’s like to finally get a shower after weeks of going without. “It made me feel like I was somebody,” said Smith, who was homeless for nearly four years. “I was ready to take on the world.”
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to Concierge Medicine Team
Jupiter Medical Center Concierge Medicine provides unparalleled care, top quality medical expertise, and around-the-clock access to personal physicians. July 27, 2022 – The top destination in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for world-class health care, Jupiter Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to its Concierge Medicine team. Dr. Schwartz’ expertise will offer even more of a personal touch to Concierge members.
bocaratontribune.com
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program
The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Click10.com
30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
It’s an end of era for Jupiter staple, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe. The cafe’s owners say the restaurant is a victim of major changes and a new contract with Palm Beach County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police ID man, 67, struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a man has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. Rodney Bondanella, 67, walked around the crossing gates at MLK Boulevard and was struck by a train at about 2 p.m. Sunday, a Boynton Beach police spokesman said. The train, travelling at...
19 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspection scores
For the weeks of July 25 to 31, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Southwinds Golf Course Clubhouse, 19557 Lyons Road, Boca Raton. Baked and Loaded, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Jets Pizza of Boca Raton, 8903 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Wendy's, 9192 Glades Road,...
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
businessobserverfl.com
Born from experience: A new twist on senior housing
Key takeaway: A Fort Lauderdale company believes it has found a way to balance the needs of senior citizens wanting to live alone with the reality of their situations. Core challenge: As seniors get older, the desire is often to age in place, to grow old in the place they know. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible as their needs change.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Flaming Grill, Moloko, and La Romanita
Miami's latest round of openings includes a newcomer to Hialeah's Amelia District with La Romanita, a new restaurant in partnership with Miami chef Jose Mendin dubbed Moloko, and the first Florida location for Flaming Grill Buffet in Broward County. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email...
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?
Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.
bocamag.com
Delray Breaks Ground on Island Cove Affordable Apartments
The tight grip of South Florida’s affordable housing crisis is beginning to loosen in Delray Beach. On Aug. 5, Delray city officials broke ground on Island Cove, a community of affordable apartments located along Southwest 10th Street west of Pine Grove Elementary School. The rental complex will serve as affordable housing for those earning between 30-80 percent of the area median income (AMI) of Palm Beach County, which is currently $90,300 per the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
bocamag.com
Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa
Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
Comments / 0