Read on www.digitalspy.com
Related
How Rich is Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years
Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
The Queen said 'thank goodness' when she learned Meghan Markle wasn't going to Prince Philip's funeral, book says
A new book said the Queen was relieved when she learned Markle wasn't attending Prince Philip's funeral. The funeral took place weeks after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The book also said that Prince Andrew had to be "out of sight" at last month's Platinum Jubilee...
RELATED PEOPLE
Renée Zellweger Dotes On Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson During Beach Day
Party of three! Renée Zellweger took over mom duties while spending the day at the beach with boyfriend Ant Anstead and his 2-year-old son, Hudson. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Judy star is seen covered up from head-to-toe to seemingly keep the blistering sun off her porcelain skin while keeping an eye on her man's young son during the day.
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter
As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94
L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wonderwall.com
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
Robert De Niro’s Family Drama Exposed By Ex-Assistant, Says Actor’s Children Dislike His Girlfriend Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant claimed his current girlfriend Tiffany Chen made her life hell while on the job and said the actor’s children even rejected her, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell deposition transcript of Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson worked for De Niro from 2008 through 2020. She started as his personal assistant and worked her way up to Vice President of Production and Finance at De Niro’s company Canal Productions.Robinson and De Niro are in the middle of fighting dueling lawsuits. He sued his ex-employee for $6 million accusing her of using the company credit card for...
Brad Pitt Had The Best Response To Why He Wore A Skirt To Movie Premiere
There’s dressing on theme, and then there’s dressing on temperature. Brad Pitt chose the latter as a heatwave swept across Europe during his press “Bullet Train” press tour. Bringing the heat purely in a sartorial sense, the Oscar winner ditched his pants for a knee-length linen...
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Says She Wouldn’t Be Where She Is Without Access to Abortion
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey shared her thoughts on the new Supreme Court abortion ruling. She says her life would be very different if she didn't have abortion access.
Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed
Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics
Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Comments / 0