Florida State

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

wfit.org
 4 days ago
The Free Press - TFP

State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension

  The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension

In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye

Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.8.2022 — 'Dark Money' Influences Florida Elections — Suspended State Attorney Fundraises off Firing— More...

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren is not trying to make the most out of a bad situation—he’s now raising cash from this suspension. The suspension Gov. Ron DeSantis levied on Warren must first go through the State Senate before it can be etched in stone, so, why not try to raise cash on it for a future run for office, if the firing gets overturned? READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Florida Turnpike extension halted due to heavy community backlash

Bowing to community pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will halt the northern turnpike extension project at least temporarily. The department announced it has completed an alternative corridor evaluation study without a recommendation for a specific corridor and “will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the department and the community.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
Bay News 9

FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?

September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22

Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
FLORIDA STATE

