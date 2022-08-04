State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

Read on www.wfit.org
State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
wfit.org
In video, Andrew Warren criticizes DeSantis and vows legal action after his suspension
Andrew Warren says he will pursue legal action after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him last week as Hillsborough County State Attorney. In a strongly worded video posted on his Facebook page, Warren said DeSantis is “trying to overthrow democracy” and is “trying to overturn the results of a fair and free election.”
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.8.2022 — 'Dark Money' Influences Florida Elections — Suspended State Attorney Fundraises off Firing— More...
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren is not trying to make the most out of a bad situation—he’s now raising cash from this suspension. The suspension Gov. Ron DeSantis levied on Warren must first go through the State Senate before it can be etched in stone, so, why not try to raise cash on it for a future run for office, if the firing gets overturned? READ MORE.
click orlando
Florida Department of Transportation puts northern Turnpike extension on hold
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation will, for the moment, no longer pursue a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike past its northern terminus in Wildwood. In an update posted this week to the project’s online changelog, FDOT said it acted on local community feedback from...
alachuachronicle.com
Candidates and Republican Party say Facebook ads posted by Alachua County Democrats are false
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County School Board candidate Kay Abbitt, Gainesville Mayor candidate Ed Bielarski, and Ed Braddy, Chairman of the Alachua County Republican Executive Committee (ACREC), ads placed on Facebook by the Alachua County Democrats account provide false information to area voters. The ads, paid...
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
villages-news.com
Florida Turnpike extension halted due to heavy community backlash
Bowing to community pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will halt the northern turnpike extension project at least temporarily. The department announced it has completed an alternative corridor evaluation study without a recommendation for a specific corridor and “will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the department and the community.”
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
WCJB
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
WESH
Dem says Seminole County supervisor of elections is not making early voting available enough
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson and his staff tested the machines that will be used for collecting ballots during early voting. But that voting doesn't start in Seminole until Aug. 13, while other counties are beginning Monday. "Seminole County voters are being shortchanged," Lynn Dictor, chair of the...
Bay News 9
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
thegabber.com
Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?
September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
Florida Grim Reaper Revived for Dems’ AG Primary
A costumed specter that appeared on Florida beaches in the early days of COVID-19 has come out of retirement to bolster the under-the-radar Democratic primary race for state attorney general. Northwest Florida lawyer and attorney general candidate Daniel Uhlfelder began a series of appearances
Kansas abortion vote should alarm Florida Republican leaders
The message on abortion has been loud and clear for decades. The polls show it. Protest marchers proclaim it. Even if most Republican politicians and their ideologically tilted U.S. Supreme Court justices won’t acknowledge it, Americans believe women have the right to make their own decisions in such an intensely private matter. And this...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Jamaican-born judge to Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22
Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
WCJB
Senate candidates speak on a report that FPL used “dark money” to influence a previous election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility provider Florida Power and Light is accused of election tampering and supporting candidates in order to split the vote in a Gainesville senate race. The Miami Herald’s report details how FPL supported Charles Goston in the 2018 state senate race. It was said that...
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
