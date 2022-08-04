ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Ashby, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Cacapon trails to bring economic benefit to West Virginia

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) — A year after the completion of $25 million in renovation at Cacapon Resort State Park lodge, the park was awarded $2.8 million to improve mountain biking infrastructure. The American Rescue Plan Act money will go towards completion of the bike trail system at...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Donald Clark

ALBRIGHT — Donald C. Clark, 90, of Albright (Beech Run community) passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with his family by his side at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Kingwood. A son of the late Cecil H. and Dortha Summers Clark, he was born Sept. 18, 1931 in Albright...
ALBRIGHT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Ashby, WV
WVNews

Courthouse front.png

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - After officials complained last month that their comments hadn’t b…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Crash claims life of Lonaconing man

BLOOMINGTON — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of an Allegany County resident in the early morning hours of Aug. 6. According to a press release, initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Maryland Highway near...
BLOOMINGTON, MD
WVNews

Two arrested following Friendsville stop

FRIENDSVILLE — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Friendsville on Aug. 7. According to a police report, Tfc. Hook from the McHenry Barrack stopped a 2010 Saturn Vue passenger vehicle around 3 p.m. for the driver not being restrained by a seatbelt.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy