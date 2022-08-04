In Kentucky flooding epicenter, communities help each other and wait for assistance

Read on www.wkyufm.org
wymt.com
Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
WTVQ
“Rock Relief” fundraiser raises money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kathy Hall didn’t hear from her family in Knott County for days after the flooding. In fact, she didn’t even know if they were still alive. “My uncle, he lost his home. Actually, his son, who lives in a different part of beaver, lost his home. I’ve had friends, neighbors, that’s lost everything they’ve had,” said Hall.
WSAZ
Three injured in home explosion
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home, emergency management confirms. According to dispatchers, the call came in from Dorton, Kentucky. US 23 was temporarily shut down to be used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area.
wymt.com
Explosion in Dorton area of Pike County injures three
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County EM Director, Nee Jackson, said there was a home explosion in the Dorton area on Monday morning. Jackson said three people were injured and US 23 was temporarily shut down to be used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area. The road has since reopened.
KSP still searching for 2 Breathitt Co. women, both missing since flood
Kentucky State Police in Hazard are continuing their search for two Breathitt County women who have been missing since the eastern Kentucky flooding took place.
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Searching for Two Missing Persons in Breathitt County Following Historic Flood
LOST CREEK, Ky. (Aug. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 in Hazard is continuing to search for two individuals out of Breathitt County who have been missing since the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that occurred on July 28th. Vanessa Baker, a 60-year-old female from...
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by floodwaters
Miller spoke to LEX 18 via Zoom Sunday, after she and her husband posted a video to Facebook that showed their vehicles being carried away by the fast moving floodwaters.
3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three more Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages. The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
HOW THE FLOOD AFFECTED MAGOFFIN
MAGOFFIN – While Magoffin County faired better than many Eastern Kentucky counties, last week’s historic flood did cause quite a bit of property damage and required many water rescues. Flooding started on July 26, with Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matt Wireman declaring a state of emergency for Magoffin County...
WKYT 27
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wymt.com
Police in Knox County looking for missing woman
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing woman. Elaine “Fro” Amburgey, 71, of Flat Lick was last seen on August 5, 2022 at approximately 5:30pm in a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra. She is 5 feet tall, 190...
Letcher County family speaks about flood survival experience
“After all this, I realize that the most important thing is the people around you... Material things don't mean anything. I'm alive. I'm alive and I thank God for that."
wjhl.com
Scattered showers, flood advisories for Kentucky & Virginia in effect
Flood Advisories are still in effect until tomorrow morning for Eastern Kentucky and areas in Dickenson County and Buchanan County VA until Sunday night. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for lingering storms tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will be 68 degrees. Download the WJHL Weather App from...
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
mountain-topmedia.com
The ultimate sacrifice: Knott County athlete passes helping flood victims
While Knott County continues to clean up from the catastrophic flood waters which ragged through seven eastern Kentucky counties and took at least 37 lives, a young Patriot athlete passed away on Saturday. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central, collapsed and died while cleaning...
