OSU with additional details on first day of Buckeyes' camp

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Ohio State ranks No. 2 in 2022 preseason Coaches Poll
It could be a special year for Ohio State's football team. Despite losing two games a season ago, the Buckeyes have been considered one of the most talented teams in the country and a potential national title contender. On Monday, the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released and the expectations...
BM5: Back to the Glenville pipeline | Dijon back in the fold? | Vibes from first week of practice
For the first time since Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State has landed a Cleveland Glenville prospect. Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese selected the Buckeyes over the weekend, and Steve Helwagen joins Dave Biddle to discuss that, plus:. * Is 4-star cornerback Dijon Johnson going to recommit to Ohio State? There is some...
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
Freshmen Sensabaugh, Gayle step up in OSU exhibition win over Egypt
The Ohio State men’s basketball team defeated the Egyptian national team 72-68 in the first game of a two-game exhibition trip to The Bahamas on Saturday. The Buckeyes will wrap the trip by playing the Puerto Rican national team today at 5 p.m. There is no live coverage of the game.
Which Ohio State football players won the fashion show at preseason camp move-in day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s preseason camp move-in day is quickly becoming a chance for walk-ons to make perhaps their most lasting impression. Offensive lineman Toby Wilson figured this out a year ago, when he showed up in a super-patriotic romper like what Fred Flintstone might wear to CPAC. Sunday night he chose a more tasteful ensemble — though it appeared he and walk-on wingman Zak Herbstreit got their Tom Cruise movie homages crossed up.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
College Football World Reacts To Most "Annoying" Fan Base Rankings
Who are the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?. A recent ranking of the worst fan bases in college football went viral on social media. The Barstool Sports podcast, Unnecessary Roughness, ranked the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football heading into the 2022 season.
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Videos: Frye, Johnson, Jones, Jones, Wypler, Jackson, Zen, Fryar and Vimahi
Ohio State entered the second week of fall camp on Monday, practicing at the Woody Hayes Atheltic Center to start the week after moving into the team hotel on Sunday. Following Monday's practice, the Buckeyes made the offensive linemen available to speak to the media. This included interviews with offensive line coach Justin Frye, left tackle Paris Johnson, right tackle Dawand Jones, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matthew Jones, left guard Donovan Jackson, tackle Zen Michalski, tackle Josh Fryar and guard Enokk Vimahi.
Ohio State's Tony Alford enjoying 'real talent' running back room; 'Those guys all deserve to play'
There aren’t too many changes from Ohio State’s talented offense in 2021 and the group that will take the field this season. This is especially true in the running back room, where the Buckeyes’ top three players at the position in 2022 are all names with which Scarlet and Gray fans are familiar.
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
