ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU with additional details on first day of Buckeyes' camp

By Dave Biddle
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ohio State ranks No. 2 in 2022 preseason Coaches Poll

It could be a special year for Ohio State's football team. Despite losing two games a season ago, the Buckeyes have been considered one of the most talented teams in the country and a potential national title contender. On Monday, the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released and the expectations...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players won the fashion show at preseason camp move-in day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s preseason camp move-in day is quickly becoming a chance for walk-ons to make perhaps their most lasting impression. Offensive lineman Toby Wilson figured this out a year ago, when he showed up in a super-patriotic romper like what Fred Flintstone might wear to CPAC. Sunday night he chose a more tasteful ensemble — though it appeared he and walk-on wingman Zak Herbstreit got their Tom Cruise movie homages crossed up.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Frye
247Sports

Videos: Frye, Johnson, Jones, Jones, Wypler, Jackson, Zen, Fryar and Vimahi

Ohio State entered the second week of fall camp on Monday, practicing at the Woody Hayes Atheltic Center to start the week after moving into the team hotel on Sunday. Following Monday's practice, the Buckeyes made the offensive linemen available to speak to the media. This included interviews with offensive line coach Justin Frye, left tackle Paris Johnson, right tackle Dawand Jones, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matthew Jones, left guard Donovan Jackson, tackle Zen Michalski, tackle Josh Fryar and guard Enokk Vimahi.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Ohio State Football#Giants#Football Games#American Football#College Football#Osu#Bucknuts#Notre Dame Columbus#Oklahoma State
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy