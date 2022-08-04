ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

By SARA CLINE
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pa036_0h5AukO000
Abortion Louisiana An abortion rights advocate demonstrates outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, Monday July 18, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith) (Stephen Smith)

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday.

Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three clinics relying on court rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Louisiana’s abortion law, which does not have exceptions for rape or incest, is currently in effect. However, if the Louisiana Supreme Court sides with the plaintiffs in their appeal, then enforcement of the ban will once again be blocked.

“We hope the Louisiana Supreme Court will rule that district courts have the power to block unconstitutional criminal statutes, including the trigger bans in question," Joanna Wright, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a written statement Thursday afternoon. "Louisiana women must have access to critical and sometimes lifesaving healthcare, and we will continue challenging the Attorney General’s attempts to undermine that access through unconstitutionally vague statutes. This fight is far from over—we are not going anywhere.”

The back-and-forth battle over Louisiana's ban began in June when the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion. While the plaintiffs don't deny the state can now ban abortion, they argue that the law's provisions are contradictory and unconstitutionally vague. The legislation bans all abortions except if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to the patient if they continue with the pregnancy and in the case of "medically futile" pregnancies — when the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

At issue is a legal question over whether district courts must put their rulings on hold while their decisions are appealed.

On July 21, Baton Rouge Judge Donald Johnson issued a preliminary injunction that allowed clinics to continue providing abortions while a lawsuit over the ban plays out.

But procedures came to a screeching halt last Friday when a state appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, granting a "suspensive" appeal and ordering Johnson to reinstate enforcement of the ban.

Following the decision, Wright said it was disappointing that the First Circuit ruled without first allowing plaintiffs an opportunity to file opposition to the motion. She said the court “essentially eliminated critical health care services in the state.”

The plaintiffs are now challenging the appeals court's decision in the Louisiana Supreme Court. If the court rules in favor of the plaintiffs — which includes a northern Louisiana abortion clinic — the ban would be blocked for the third time since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The plaintiffs argue in their appeal of the First Circuit decision that providers don’t know what medical care they can perform under the law, and therefore “are forced, in tragic instances, to choose between engaging in potentially illegal conduct or refusing to provide critical healthcare to their patients with potentially grave results.”

The law states that doctors and others who perform abortions could face up to 15 years in prison.

Former Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell and 22 law professors in the state filed amicus briefs in support of the plaintiffs' appeal. The briefs focus on the legal arguments of the filing and not the “merits in the underlying lawsuit.”

Abortion providers and advocates say each day of the ban being blocked has been extremely valuable. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, there have been at least 249 abortions in Louisiana, according to data from the state’s department of health.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Gabby Petito's family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.
MOAB, UT
WGAU

Biden joins governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

CHAVIES, Kentucky — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Kentucky on Monday to meet with families and view damage from storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history. At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which...
KENTUCKY STATE
WGAU

Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. — (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR's Barber Shop "OPEN." As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded...
FLEMING-NEON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WGAU

In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways

RIO VISTA, Calif. — (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

'Dire situation': Kayaker who helped in Kentucky flood rescues on difficult recovery ahead

NEW YORK — Once he saw how much water had risen in the creek by his home in eastern Kentucky, "I knew we were in trouble," Larry Adams said. His fears were warranted -- the region suffered historic flooding late last month that left dozens dead and hundreds displaced after their homes were swept away or buried in debris. A yearslong recovery is expected as communities begin to clean up, and officials have warned more victims may be recovered.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
WGAU

Town’s K-9 mayor of 8 years dies

After nearly a lifetime of service to his community, it is now time to rest. Mayor Max II, the canine mayor of Idyllwild, California, died July 30, the Idyllwild Town Crier reported. The golden retriever developed sudden health issues and underwent surgery to remove several organs. The outlook was grim,...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
WGAU

Flooding swamps Death Valley, leaving nearly 1,000 stranded

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A chance to get away from it all turned into a flooded mess for about 1,000 visitors and employees at Death Valley National Park after the tourist destination received 1.46 inches of rain, or almost 70% of the region’s annual rainfall. The record was...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy