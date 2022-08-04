ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report

By Lucien Bruggeman, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qG2Y1_0h5AtZag00
Texas House Committee Holds Hearing On Uvalde School Shooting Brandon Bell/Getty Images, FILE

NEW YORK — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday.

Arredondo "couldn't get along with people," Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar told the San Antonio Express-News, according to the report. Cuellar also said that he demoted Arredondo from assistant chief to commander in 2014.

"He just didn't fit the qualifications or the work that I set out for him," Cuellar said, according to the report.

Arredondo has come under immense scrutiny for his role in the police response to the May 24 massacre, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Police waited 77 minutes after arriving at the school to breach the door to the classroom containing the 18-year-old gunman.

A special committee in the Texas legislature issued a report last month that found Arredondo had "failed to perform or to transfer to another person the role of incident commander."

Uvalde:365 is a continuing ABC News series reported from Uvalde and focused on the Texas community and how it forges on in the shadow of tragedy.

Arredondo previously told the Texas Tribune that he did not consider himself the on-scene commander during the shooting.

According to documents first reported by the San Antonio Express-News and obtained by ABC News, Arredondo, while working for Webb County, was "reassigned from Assistant Chief to Commander" in October 2014, and that two days earlier, a Webb County employee had written "demotion" on his payroll worksheet.

Arredondo left the Webb County Sheriff's Office in 2017 and took a role in Laredo as a school district police captain, where he stayed for three years. In 2020, when he applied for the role of police chief in Uvalde's school district, Arredondo highlighted his role in a hostage negotiation during his time in Webb County.

Cuellar, the Webb County sheriff who demoted Arredondo in 2014, told the San Antonio Express-News that Arredondo "exaggerated a little bit" his role in the hostage negotiations he mentioned in his application to Uvalde.

"It wasn't him completely. I think he exaggerated a little bit," Cuellar was quoted telling the newspaper, adding that it was a team effort.

Arredondo was appointed police chief of the Uvalde Independent School District in February 2020.

Neither Arredondo or Cuellar, or officials with the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, immediately responded to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgns.tv

Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar has opened up about his experience working with disgraced Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo. In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Sheriff Cuellar is cited saying he “demoted Arredondo form assistant chief to a commander back in October of 2014 when he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s office because he “Couldn’t get along with people”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Webb County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
State
New York State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Webb County, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde DA defends choice to shield records

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee defended her choice to delay the release of information around the Robb Elementary massacre to lawmakers and media outlets, saying it could possibly compromise charges she eventually might file. The tug-of-war over information – and early stumbles in presenting facts on the elementary campus...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again

UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Legislature#Demotion#Hostage#Uvalde School Police#Robb Elementary School#Abc News#The Texas Tribune
kgns.tv

Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A familiar face will serve as Texas A&M International University (TAMIU)’s chief of police. During Monday, August 1′s city council meeting, Sergeant Cordelia Perez announced her retirement. Perez served with the Laredo Police Department for over 30 years. One of her roles was helping victims of crimes.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an overnight accident that claimed the life of an elderly man. The incident happened on Friday, August 5 at the 11900 block of Mines Road at around 11 p.m. According to the Laredo Police Department, a white Kia Telluride struck a man in...
LAREDO, TX
In Homeland Security

Uvalde School Shooting: Insights from the Investigation

The horrifying events of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, remind us of the need to better protect our schools and to have well-constructed plans in place before tragedies occur. The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting recently published a report with the results of their investigation, which provides a lot of insight into the failures of security protocols and law enforcement responses associated with this event.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media campaign is asking for the public’s input on the future sign that will welcome visitors to the entertainment district in downtown Laredo. Laredo Main Street, a non-profit that aims to enhance the historic downtown, began an online survey that calls on participants...
kgns.tv

Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident on Riverbank and Logistics

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is reported in the Mines Road area. The incident happened a little after noon at Logistics and Riverbank Drive. Laredo Police say a freezer truck was involved which required a heavy tow-truck to allow for removal. According to a witness,...
LAREDO, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy