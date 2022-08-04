Police: Four men jailed on drug trafficking charges after vehicle search uncovers thousands of fentanyl pills

Read on www.wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield woman facing meth charge after stop on I-69
A Mayfield woman will face drug and other charges after her arrest on Sunday. Graves County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-69, and said the driver, 50-year-old Penny Todd, was found to have a suspended driverse license due to a previous DUI conviction. Todd's purse was searched, reportedly leading to...
Traffic stop brings drug charges for Paducah pair
A traffic stop on Houser Road near Old Mayfield Road Sunday afternoon resulted in drug charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter also allegedly was in possession of marijuana. While...
Mayfield woman arrested following suspicious incident call
A suspicious incident call north of Mayfield Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Mayfield woman. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reports that deputies were called to the incident at approximately 5:00 am, and were assisted by Mayfield Police officers. During an investigation, 41-year-old Misty Svoboda was allegedly found...
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Fulton County
Hickman, KY. (August 5, 2022) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a Tuesday evening collision that claimed the life of a Fulton County man. Just after 7:00 PM on August 2, 2022, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Fulton County Dispatch advising that there was a two vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140 and requested Kentucky State Police assistance with the investigation. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers and accident reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
Paducah woman charged with meth, marijuana while driving taxi
A Paducah woman driving a taxicab was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Angela Thomas of Paducah was stopped on Oaks Road in the taxi she was driving for allegedly having no plates. Deputies said they found Thomas to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
Murray Police Department investigating items stolen from vehicles
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating several vehicles from which items were stolen. Valuables were taken from several vehicles on the south side of town in the area of Canterbury and Spring Creek. The cars involved mostly were unlocked. If you have any information or you...
Wanted Paducah man arrested on new drug charges
A wanted Paducah man was arrested Thursday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies stopped his vehicle on Old Mayfield Road, near Rosewood Drive. A search of the driver, 38-year-old William G. Farmer, reportedly uncovered crystal meth and marijuana. Farmer was additionally found to have two warrants out of...
McCracken Sheriff warns of jewelry scam
A jewelry scam has been reported by several in McCracken County over the last few months. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the scammers tell people they need money for gas or food, and ask potential victims to make an offer for what the scammers say is real jewelry. The...
Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
Juvenile facing charges after fleeing from police in Farley
Farley, KY — According to McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, a 15-year-old is facing several charges after fleeing from police in a vehicle on Friday. According to the office, a deputy saw a car that didn't stop at a stop-sign when crossing Benton Road in the Farley area. They say when the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver fled.
Toddler found wandering South Fulton streets, police searching for parents
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are hoping the public can help identify a toddler they say they found wandering alone. Police say they found the girl, who is likely between three and four years old, wandering around Rochelle Way, which is in a residential area of the City of South Fulton.
State police investigating deadly Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a crash that claimed a man's life in Fulton County. The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Kentucky 1129 and Kentucky 2140. KSP says troopers were requested to assist in the investigation shortly after 7 p.m. that night.
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
Stolen car recovered, Madisonville woman arrested
A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in Princeton and a Madisonville woman was arrested. Princeton police were called to a disturbance at the American Inn about 7:30 p.m. and a computer check showed one of the automobiles involved had been reported stolen in Madisonville. Further investigation led to the arrest...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
Fulton County crash claims one life
A crash in Fulton County on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Hickman man. Kentucky State Police were called to the crash just after 7 pm Tuesday. Troopers and accident reconstructionists joined the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Hickman Police, along with fire and EMS on the scene. The investigation...
Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges
A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. Authorities reportedly seized 50 grams of meth,...
