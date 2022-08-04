Read on www.yardbarker.com
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan upset over fights during practices
The San Francisco 49ers have endured a physical training camp ahead of their preseason opener versus the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium next Friday. Specifically, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner were "ready to throw hands" during Tuesday's session after receiver Marcus Johnson landed in the concussion protocol following a late hit delivered by Warner.
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in […] The post ‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp
The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
Chad Johnson Compares 1 Quarterback To Patrick Mahomes
Every year there's at least one quarterback who emerges as a special talent in the NFL. For former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, one quarterback is comparable to Patrick Mahomes. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Johnson declared that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is "very Patrick Mahomes-ish." He...
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately
There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
49ers Waived Rookie Wide Receiver On Friday
The San Francisco 49ers have waived rookie wide receiver Taysir Mack. The team announced the move with a tweet on Friday. Mack was one of the 14 undrafted free agents brought on board by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was faced with a tough battle to make San Francisco's 53-man roster, competing with fellow undrafted free agent Tay Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, KeeSean Johnson and Malik Turner.
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Josh McDaniels explains bizarre decision from Hall of Fame Game
Josh McDaniels coached his first televised exhibition game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and there was already one decision from him that left some people scratching their heads. The Raiders took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game, which is an event that...
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
NBA・
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
49ers Wide Receiver Concussed As Result Of Fred Warner Hit That Sparked Team Brawl
Earlier this week out at training camp, a team brawl broke out at 49ers training camp. It all got started when All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner got a bit too aggressive and lowered the boom on a wide receiver. Warner and Brandon Aiyuk then reportedly squared up in a impromptu boxing...
Tight Ends Making Strides at Packers Camp
The tight end position has been up in the air for the Green Bay Packers. With Robert Tonyan still on the PUP list , there have been questions of how the depth chart will shake out. Aaron Rodgers has always loved throwing to tight ends so it is an important part of the offense. Training camp would hopefully answer a lot of questions for the Packers. The tight ends have been making strides at Packers camp.
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Deep Practice Throw Going Viral
Tua Tagovailoa may have just had his best throw at Dolphins training camp. During Sunday's practice session, Tagovailoa uncorked a deep throw to Tyreek Hill and put it perfectly on target between Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. It drew a lot of cheers from the fans who were in attendance:
The New York Giants may have something special in rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson
The New York Giants hosted a team scrimmage on Friday night in front of fans for the first time this year at MetLife Stadium. There were a few major takeaways, some of them being negative, notably poor blocking from the offensive line and an inconsistent version of Daniel Jones. However,...
After HUGE July, 4-star Parker Friedrichsen says he has five visits he knows he wants to set
Parker Friedrichsen moved up to the No. 105 ranked player after the recent On3 2023 update. The 6-foot-3 guard showcased his considerable talents in July on the Under Armour UAA Circuit, averaging 19.3-points and 2.9-assists, shooting 43.6-percent from three for the month. “This summer, I wanted to win games,” Friedrichsen...
Rossview football is burning that ship
Sometimes it’s best to simply forget. The Rossview Hawks had a brutal 2021 football season, going 2-8. They had more losses of 25-plus points than they did by single digits.
Chiefs Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't done adding weapons to their offense. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that the team is signing wide receiver Devin Gray. Gray signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2018. His status on the team changed several times over a three-year stretch.
A lifetime ago, he was the greatest basketball player St. Pete ever knew
ST. PETERSBURG — Dreams die, and careers end. Before you know it, the heart gives out, too. But the legends? Ah, the legends live on forever. They survive mistakes, injustice and bad luck. They endure beyond poor health, creeping years and humble beginnings. That’s why a portrait of the...
