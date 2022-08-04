ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

McMaster, state officials join 'important' case challenging SC abortion ban law

By Andrew James
WTGS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox28media.com

Comments / 47

ERIC MCCARTY
3d ago

Like Kansas, this issue should be on the ballot in November. Allow the residents of South Carolina decide for themselves.

Reply(2)
18
MereAmick
3d ago

It’s is so creepy that an old man can make decisions regarding a young girls body. 🤢 Seriously gives me the “dirty old man” creeps. People should get to vote on this issue.

Reply(5)
11
Big Blue
3d ago

This is why it is so, so important for everyone to register to vote & vote BLUE up & down the ballot in November!!

Reply(6)
18
Related
WBTW News13

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at brink of abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access — requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods — and banning the procedure early in a pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared a path to ban abortion entirely in […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

South Carolina judge to decide whether firing squad, electric chair are cruel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether South Carolina can start executing prisoners again either with a firing squad or electric chair is now in the hands of a judge after a trial over whether shooting or electrocuting inmates is cruel and unusual punishment banned by the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for four death row inmates argued this week that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
WCNC

Class-action lawsuit against New-Indy can continue, federal judge rules

CATAWBA, S.C. — The company behind a South Carolina paper mill at the center of foul odor complaints will still have to face a class-action lawsuit in federal court. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Sherri A. Lydon ruled the suit lodged against the company behind the New-Indy plant in Catawba can move forward, while also denying an alternative request from the company to dismiss the complaint entirely.
CATAWBA, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Reserve death penalty for worst of the worst

The death penalty should be reserved for the most heinous killers, the ones who are a threat to society, the ones for whom no other punishment is sufficient, the ones about whose guilt there can be no doubt. We had a textbook example of the perfect death-penalty case a few...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WJCL

South Carolina joins nationwide anti-robocall task force

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced yesterday that South Carolina is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 states. Its goal is to educate consumers, investigate and take legal action against telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. "We all...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#13th Circuit#The Sc Supreme Court#House#Senate#Abc15 News#The Supreme Court
WLTX.com

Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm

FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy