McMaster, state officials join 'important' case challenging SC abortion ban law

ERIC MCCARTY
3d ago
Like Kansas, this issue should be on the ballot in November. Allow the residents of South Carolina decide for themselves.
MereAmick
3d ago
It’s is so creepy that an old man can make decisions regarding a young girls body. 🤢 Seriously gives me the “dirty old man” creeps. People should get to vote on this issue.
Big Blue
3d ago
This is why it is so, so important for everyone to register to vote & vote BLUE up & down the ballot in November!!
18
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at brink of abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access — requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods — and banning the procedure early in a pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared a path to ban abortion entirely in […]
wbtw.com
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham warned to follow decorum rule after he attacks Democratic colleague
(The Hill) -– South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham received a warning early Sunday morning to follow the Senate’s decorum rules after he accused Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire of being “deceitful” and “dishonest” and vowed, “we’re going to call you out.”
South Carolina judge to decide whether firing squad, electric chair are cruel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether South Carolina can start executing prisoners again either with a firing squad or electric chair is now in the hands of a judge after a trial over whether shooting or electrocuting inmates is cruel and unusual punishment banned by the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for four death row inmates argued this week that […]
Brief: Court-ordered funding transfers in North Carolina school spending case are unconstitutional
(The Center Square) — The John Locke Foundation and North Carolina Institute for Constitutional Law are urging the North Carolina Supreme Court to reject an "unconstitutional" transfer from the state Treasury ahead of oral arguments in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit later this month. NCICL President Jeanette Doran...
The Post and Courier
Back in SC, Tim Scott talks higher office at book event for political memoir
MOUNT PLEASANT — Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has yet to say whether he's eyeing a serious run for higher office — a presidential bid or something else — after this year’s November election. But if he does, he's laid out how he will make his decision.
Class-action lawsuit against New-Indy can continue, federal judge rules
CATAWBA, S.C. — The company behind a South Carolina paper mill at the center of foul odor complaints will still have to face a class-action lawsuit in federal court. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Sherri A. Lydon ruled the suit lodged against the company behind the New-Indy plant in Catawba can move forward, while also denying an alternative request from the company to dismiss the complaint entirely.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Reserve death penalty for worst of the worst
The death penalty should be reserved for the most heinous killers, the ones who are a threat to society, the ones for whom no other punishment is sufficient, the ones about whose guilt there can be no doubt. We had a textbook example of the perfect death-penalty case a few...
Georgia’s Senate candidates give their views on inflation, climate change and health care
MILTON, Ga. — Georgia’s candidates for U.S. Senate are talking about some of the hottest issues: inflation, climate change, and health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Their comments come as President Joe Biden vows to tackle all three in a new bill.
ourcommunitynow.com
Go ahead, North Carolina Republicans. Put abortion on the ballot.
Wade, abortion in North Carolina has remained legal, but Republicans seem eager to restrict it. GOP lawmakers have already indicated they are likely to pass tougher abortion legislation next year if they win a veto-proof majority in November’s election.
WJCL
South Carolina joins nationwide anti-robocall task force
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced yesterday that South Carolina is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 states. Its goal is to educate consumers, investigate and take legal action against telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. "We all...
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
WTGS
South Carolina shoppers take advantage of annual sales tax free weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Sunday marked the end of the annual sales tax-free weekend in South Carolina and many people were out shopping to take advantage of those lower prices. The Sales and Use Tax Holiday is a 72-hour event starting the first weekend in August. The...
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
WLTX.com
Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
WJCL
South Carolina residents need to make $20 per hour to afford rent
According to an annual report released by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country. The 2022 Out of Reach report breaks down the cost of housing in the state and shows how much residents must earn to be able to afford rent.
WCNC
Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm
FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
blufftontoday.com
This Month in South Carolina History: The H.L. Hunley sinks for the first time
Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on Feb. 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston. Prior to its history-making attack and subsequent disappearance, the...
DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas
PELION, S.C. — Investors had high hopes for the money they gave to the owner of Little Giant ATM. But, according to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Samuel Sturkie Jackson Jr.'s aspirations didn't involve them. Instead, authorities said Jackson spent more than $3 million on himself leaving those investors...
Millions in rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As inflation and rent prices continue to skyrocket, many South Carolinians are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent or utilities, there are resources available. Akira Johnson lost her primary source of income early in the pandemic when she was forced to close her...
WTGS
South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into 8th consecutive week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists both in South Carolina and across the nation are continuing to see much-needed relief at the pumps. On Aug. 8, GasBuddy said fuel prices were down for the eighth consecutive week after experiencing record highs in the late spring. Average gasoline prices in South...
