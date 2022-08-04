Broadband feasibility study calls for construction of $36.8M fiber network pathway throughout Fort Bend County

Read on communityimpact.com
Management district begins collecting funds in Gulfton with plans for public safety, beautification projects
A mural in the Gulfton community in Houston depicts a woman in a meditative state facing a swirl of blue colors. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) A new management district in Gulfton is up and running with a focus on improving public safety, beautifying public spaces and boosting commerce in the area.
Harris Co. commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
A system of all-electronic tollways is safer, more efficient and less costly to manage than staffed toll plazas, head of communications for HCTRA said.
Houston council redistricting reveals shifts in local area
The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Houston unveiled the new proposed boundaries for its City Council single-member districts July 7. With the proposed plan, Freedmen’s Town could soon find itself in District H, a move that some residents said will hurt the success they have seen in the historic district in recent years.
Union Pacific completes area railroad maintenance projects
The Union Pacific Railroad Company recently completed railroad repairs, like at the intersection of South Gessner Road and Hwy. 90. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Railroad crossing updates across the area kicked off June 19 with updates at Gessner Road, in Missouri City. A joint collaboration between Union Pacific Railroad Company...
Houston seeking input on Winter Storm Uri draft action plan
Winter Storm Uri left many residents with burst pipes and no power. Now, the city of Houston is asking for public input on a draft action plan to help with the long-lasting effects and future disaster events. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) More than a year after Winter Storm Uri hit...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A READER SHARES HIS EXPERIENCE WITH THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT
I wanted to share my experience at the Appraisal District- Montgomery County today:. I had a formal hearing today in regards to my new (10 yr old) house I purchased in May 2021 in Montgomery County. In April this year, I received my proposed property taxes from MCAD which showed...
austincountynewsonline.com
Sealy City Council Gets Allen’s Creek Reservoir Update [VIDEO]
The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
Major maintenance of Cypress Creek, tributaries progresses
Flood mitigation efforts are underway along Cypress Creek. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Flood Control District is making progress on the major maintenance of Cypress Creek and its tributaries, a project included in the district’s 2018 bond program, with some portions already ahead of schedule. Jonathan St....
Aspen Dental now open in Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney
Aspen Dental opened a new location at 21690 Hwy. 59, Ste. 300, New Caney, in mid-June. (Courtesy Aspen Dental) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she interned and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and worked as a freelance photographer and writer in the Houston area. A controversial fact about Emily is that she prefers sugar cookies over chocolate chip cookies. She graduated with a print journalism degree from the University of Houston in 2018.
Katy elevates drought conditions to 'severe,' requires mandatory water restrictions
Due to extreme heat and lack of rain and the continual usage of water wells since spring, the city of Katy was elevated to Stage 3, or "severe" level drought conditions Aug. 5. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Katy has implemented mandatory restrictions for water usage due to an...
70-year-old dental office on Holcombe transitions to new ownership
A dental office near Bellaire changed ownership April 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The new owner and practitioner of Bellaire-area dental office Evident, Dr. Erica Lea Torok, took the reins April 20. Established in 1952, the office has been in operation for 70 years following another change in ownership 31 years ago.
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
Commissioners question Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare’s closed crisis unit as service demand rises
Executive Director Evan Roberson said challenges in paying staff competitive wages caused the unit’s closure. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) At an Aug. 3 county budget workshop, Montgomery County commissioners asked Evan Roberson, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare executive director, on the status of the center’s closed crisis stabilization unit, or CSU. Roberson told commissioners it would require nearly $2 million per year to restaff the program—which closed in November 2021—and pay competitive salaries.
Conroe ISD Superintendent Curtis Null hints at next bond in district's August update
CISD Superintendent Curtis Null discussed the need for an upcoming bond in an August video update. (Screenshot from YouTube) Conroe ISD Superintendent Curtis Null spoke about the possibility of an upcoming bond election in an Aug. 4 district video update on the district's YouTube channel. CISD’s last bond election was in November 2019.
Flood mitigation efforts in Cy-Fair continue 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
An extension of the Cypress Park stormwater detention basin could start in 2027. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Nearly five years after Hurricane Harvey flooded more than 150,000 homes countywide, flood mitigation efforts continue. As of June, the Harris County Flood Control District’s $2.5 billion bond program, which voters approved in...
fox26houston.com
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
Sugar Land City Council approves $1.1M Brazos River Park contract
Gadberry Construction was awarded the contract after being identified by the city’s architectural firm as the lowest responsible bidder. (courtesy city of Sugar Land) The third phase of the Brazos River Park project is moving forward after Sugar Land City Council approved a $1.1 million construction contract for the project at its Aug. 2 meeting. According to the meeting, the third and final phase of the project will include a pavilion, pedestrian crossings, concrete trails, new landscaping and irrigation.
Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops
Montgomery County constables will have their fiscal year 2022-23 position requests deferred to later in the year following a second day of county budget workshops. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Editor's note: This story was edited on Aug. 4 to clarify that Melanie Bush was proposed to have two...
