ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Broadband feasibility study calls for construction of $36.8M fiber network pathway throughout Fort Bend County

By Asia Armour
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 2

Related
Community Impact Houston

Houston council redistricting reveals shifts in local area

The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Houston unveiled the new proposed boundaries for its City Council single-member districts July 7. With the proposed plan, Freedmen’s Town could soon find itself in District H, a move that some residents said will hurt the success they have seen in the historic district in recent years.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
City
Pearland, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

A READER SHARES HIS EXPERIENCE WITH THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT

I wanted to share my experience at the Appraisal District- Montgomery County today:. I had a formal hearing today in regards to my new (10 yr old) house I purchased in May 2021 in Montgomery County. In April this year, I received my proposed property taxes from MCAD which showed...
austincountynewsonline.com

Sealy City Council Gets Allen’s Creek Reservoir Update [VIDEO]

The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:
SEALY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts

The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Feasibility Study#Network Traffic
Community Impact Houston

Aspen Dental now open in Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney

Aspen Dental opened a new location at 21690 Hwy. 59, Ste. 300, New Caney, in mid-June. (Courtesy Aspen Dental) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she interned and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and worked as a freelance photographer and writer in the Houston area. A controversial fact about Emily is that she prefers sugar cookies over chocolate chip cookies. She graduated with a print journalism degree from the University of Houston in 2018.
NEW CANEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families

HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Commissioners question Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare’s closed crisis unit as service demand rises

Executive Director Evan Roberson said challenges in paying staff competitive wages caused the unit’s closure. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) At an Aug. 3 county budget workshop, Montgomery County commissioners asked Evan Roberson, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare executive director, on the status of the center’s closed crisis stabilization unit, or CSU. Roberson told commissioners it would require nearly $2 million per year to restaff the program—which closed in November 2021—and pay competitive salaries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land City Council approves $1.1M Brazos River Park contract

Gadberry Construction was awarded the contract after being identified by the city’s architectural firm as the lowest responsible bidder. (courtesy city of Sugar Land) The third phase of the Brazos River Park project is moving forward after Sugar Land City Council approved a $1.1 million construction contract for the project at its Aug. 2 meeting. According to the meeting, the third and final phase of the project will include a pavilion, pedestrian crossings, concrete trails, new landscaping and irrigation.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy