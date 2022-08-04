Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval

Read on www.wect.com
WECT
Town of Burgaw to discuss speed limit changes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that the issue of town speed limits would be up for discussion during their upcoming meeting. Per the Board of Commissioners, the town manager will open the discussion during their Aug. 9 meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street.
WECT
Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street. According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive. Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience store,...
WECT
Construction to begin on living shoreline project at Soundside Park in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced via press release that they are planning to create a living shoreline at a 200-foot stretch at Soundside Park. While the oysters will take some time to gather, the scaffolding construction will begin on August 15 and last for several days.
WECT
9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized by...
WECT
Riverlights expanding with 700+ homes, commercial space on the horizon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drive down River Road in Wilmington and you’ll see how the Riverlights community has grown and where it plans to grow even more. “It’ll be nice to have the street finished and all the landscaping done so it looks nice,” said Jonathan Betts, who moved into his home at Riverview Townes two years ago. Lately, his neighborhood has turned into a construction site.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship
Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
WECT
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WECT
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard has been in Southeastern North Carolina for more than 2 centuries. This week the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrated its 232nd birthday and invited the public to join them. Saturday, August 6th, the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary tied...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lake Police Department breaks ground for new facility
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– It was a big day for the Boiling Springs Lake Police as a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new police department facility that will soon be under construction. With the city growing, the police department has outgrown their current building, so this expansion...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘WOMPARAMA’ in Carolina Beach raises money for a local cause for the 11th year in a row
Carolina Beach (WWAY)– Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday for the largest bodysurf contest in the world at Carolina Beach. WOMPARAMA is a bodysurfing contest that takes place every year in Carolina Beach in order to raise money for a local cause. This year, the contest partnered with ‘Friends...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wild Holly Ln to Navaho Trail in Wilmington closed due to crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police officers are currently on the scene of a collision in Wilmington. Wilmington Police are on the scene of a crash in the 4200 block of Masonboro road due to a collision. Wild Holly Lane to Navaho Trail in both directions are currently shut down.
WECT
Man charged with murder in April shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in April. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Cameron Allen Gerald has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts. Police say the shooting took place in the 200...
WECT
Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides Park. The city writes that the park would allow for people with disabilities to navigate the park and benefit the whole community regardless of physical ability or age. New accessible walkway connections would also be installed.
WECT
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked by...
wcti12.com
Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man dies in Motorcycle crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- A Columbus County man lost his life in deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday. The Columbus County man has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Ray Todd of Hallboro not far from Lake Waccamaw. Just before 3 p.m., in the Southbound lanes of I-95 Todd crashed into a...
WECT
Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
WECT
Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
