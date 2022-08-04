ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval

WECT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WECT

Town of Burgaw to discuss speed limit changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that the issue of town speed limits would be up for discussion during their upcoming meeting. Per the Board of Commissioners, the town manager will open the discussion during their Aug. 9 meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street.
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street. According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive. Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience store,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized by...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Riverlights expanding with 700+ homes, commercial space on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drive down River Road in Wilmington and you’ll see how the Riverlights community has grown and where it plans to grow even more. “It’ll be nice to have the street finished and all the landscaping done so it looks nice,” said Jonathan Betts, who moved into his home at Riverview Townes two years ago. Lately, his neighborhood has turned into a construction site.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship

Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Boiling Spring Lake Police Department breaks ground for new facility

Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– It was a big day for the Boiling Springs Lake Police as a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new police department facility that will soon be under construction. With the city growing, the police department has outgrown their current building, so this expansion...
SPRING LAKE, NC
WECT

Man charged with murder in April shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in April. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Cameron Allen Gerald has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts. Police say the shooting took place in the 200...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man dies in Motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- A Columbus County man lost his life in deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday. The Columbus County man has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Ray Todd of Hallboro not far from Lake Waccamaw. Just before 3 p.m., in the Southbound lanes of I-95 Todd crashed into a...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

