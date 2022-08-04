Showers will increase over southern Montana and northern Wyoming Friday night into Saturday. Rainfall totals should be lowest northwest of Billings, with 0.10-0.25 inches, and then should increase to the southeast, reaching 0.50-1.00 inches over southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. A few locations mainly in the mountains could receive over one inch of rain from this system. Showers will dissipate from west to east Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be the coolest Saturday afternoon, with 80s and 90s quickly returning Sunday and lasting through next week.

