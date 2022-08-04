Read on www.kulr8.com
Rain and Cooler Temperatures
Showers will increase over southern Montana and northern Wyoming Friday night into Saturday. Rainfall totals should be lowest northwest of Billings, with 0.10-0.25 inches, and then should increase to the southeast, reaching 0.50-1.00 inches over southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. A few locations mainly in the mountains could receive over one inch of rain from this system. Showers will dissipate from west to east Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be the coolest Saturday afternoon, with 80s and 90s quickly returning Sunday and lasting through next week.
Royals fall in final frame to Idaho Falls at NW Regional
GILLETTE- The Idaho Falls Bandits scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Billings Royals 4-3 and advance to the Northwest Regional championship series. A RBI double from Owen Doucette in the top of the seventh plated two runs for the Royals, tying the game...
Montana Lady Griz receive commitment from Washington combo guard
The Montana Lady Griz picked up a commitment from a Class of 2023 recruit out of Washington on Saturday afternoon. Adria Lincoln shared her commitment to UM via Twitter. She included a photo of herself in a Montana sweatshirt in the tweet. "I’m grateful to announce my commitment to the...
Police: Suspect flees after robbing Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle. He is described as a man...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
Person injured in shooting involving numerous suspects on Broadwater Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
