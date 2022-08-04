ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, OK

Big rig, SUV collide on Marshall County highway; 2 hurt

By KTEN News
KTEN.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, OK
Marshall County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Westville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
easttexasradio.com

Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person

Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
SAVOY, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
DENISON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Suv#Big Rig#Traffic Accident#Ohp
KTEN.com

Body found at fire scene near Savoy

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the body was discovered as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Investigators believe the victim may...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Human remains have been found after putting out a fire in Savoy. Several acres of grass on FM 1752 in Savoy caught fire Friday. That’s where police say human skeletal remains were found. Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood. Hagood was reported missing...
SAVOY, TX
KXII.com

Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
DENISON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXII.com

Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping. Sheriff Donald Yow said it happened Thursday afternoon, and the only description they have at this time is that the vehicle is dark colored SUV driven by a Hispanic male. Sheriff Yow said more information will be...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
5newsonline.com

Officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
GROVE, OK
KXII.com

Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
ARDMORE, OK
fox4news.com

Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman

SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
SHERMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy