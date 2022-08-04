Read on www.kulr8.com
MT Great Falls MT Zone Forecast
————— 933 FPUS55 KTFX 070956. Zone Forecast Product for Central and Southwest Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Monday. MTZ009-072200- Northern Rocky Mountain Front- Including Logan Pass, Marias Pass, Browning, and Heart Butte. 355 AM MDT Sun Aug 7...
PaddleHeads' Newman breaks 60-year Pioneer League home run record in loss to Voyagers
MISSOULA — The Pioneer League has a new home run king. Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Jayson Newman smacked two round-trippers in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Newman boosted his total to 27 this summer, passing previous Pioneer single-season record holder and teammate Zac Almond, who belted 26 homers in Zootown's 2021 championship season.
