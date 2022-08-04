Former NJ Attorney General Peter Harvey to hear NFL's appeal of Watson's suspension

The closure fans of the Cleveland Browns, and the team itself, seek with QB Deshaun Watson’s fate will not land in the hands of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

While Goodell has the right to hear the appeal, as reported earlier today, he will not do so. The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s suspension seeking a greater punishment.

According to the league’s release, their appeal seeks to include evaluation and treatment (counseling), a fine and a longer suspension. Robinson’s punishment only included a six-game suspension and limitations on his massages.

Instead of handling the appeal himself, Goodell has appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal:

One of the more interesting notes in the NFL’s release on Harvey is that he helped the NFL develop the very personal conduct policy that he will now hear an appeal related to.

Harvey also served on the commissioner’s advisory committee for the investigation into Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott.

The NFL has been steadfast in its desire to suspend Watson for at least a year with the Browns game in Houston, reportedly, as an important concern for them.

Given Harvey’s knowledge of the personal conduct policy and access to all of the information from Judge Robinson’s hearing, a decision could be rendered relatively quickly compared to the initial ruling.