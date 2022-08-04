ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former NJ Attorney General Peter Harvey to hear NFL's appeal of Watson's suspension

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4dnk_0h5Afkqr00

The closure fans of the Cleveland Browns, and the team itself, seek with QB Deshaun Watson’s fate will not land in the hands of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

While Goodell has the right to hear the appeal, as reported earlier today, he will not do so. The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s suspension seeking a greater punishment.

According to the league’s release, their appeal seeks to include evaluation and treatment (counseling), a fine and a longer suspension. Robinson’s punishment only included a six-game suspension and limitations on his massages.

Instead of handling the appeal himself, Goodell has appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal:

One of the more interesting notes in the NFL’s release on Harvey is that he helped the NFL develop the very personal conduct policy that he will now hear an appeal related to.

Harvey also served on the commissioner’s advisory committee for the investigation into Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott.

The NFL has been steadfast in its desire to suspend Watson for at least a year with the Browns game in Houston, reportedly, as an important concern for them.

Given Harvey’s knowledge of the personal conduct policy and access to all of the information from Judge Robinson’s hearing, a decision could be rendered relatively quickly compared to the initial ruling.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
thecomeback.com

Former NFL player indicted on murder charge

Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Peter Harvey
Person
Roger Goodell
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Nj#The Cleveland Browns#Qb Deshaun Watson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday

The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 2023 Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. states “nothing has changed” in relationship with Texas AM

2023 5-Star Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. has been the number one priority recruit for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher, rivaled only by recent Aggie commit, 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill. In early July, Hicks Jr. released his Final Seven school list, which includes Oregon, Michigan State, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M, and recently visited Oklahoma on July 30th, the same day as the annual Texas A&M recruiting pool party. This gave Aggie fans pause concerning his recruiting status, though it was inevitable that the future star would take a visit to a program that was included...
ESPN

Tyquan Thornton shows signs he could end Patriots' early-round WR woes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Thornton's fit: Given the most recent chapter of the Patriots' shaky history selecting receivers early in the draft -- when they whiffed on N'Keal Harry at the end of the 2019 first round -- the status of 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton has been a notable storyline through nine training camp practices.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy