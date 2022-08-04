Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?

Dairy is one of New York state’s top agricultural sectors, but like most of the agriculture industry, it’s had its struggles. Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner says one of the biggest issues is that farming is getting more expensive, but the revenue isn’t rising to match the cost. Prices for goods are set by the commodities market, leaving farmers with little say over how much money they take in. Woerner says dairy farmers have also had to deal with the impact of climate change. Dairy cows prefer the cold, and won’t produce as much milk when they’re overheated. Jan King, from King Brothers Dairy, says farms have to invest in ways to keep them cool for an increasingly large stretch of the year. But even with these challenges, local farms are still producing a higher-quality product than food that’s grown to be shipped, which is why Woerner says we should support our local farmers for our own sake as well as theirs.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO