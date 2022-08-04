Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?

Read on 943litefm.com
Related
These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State
Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio
New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long
If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
longisland.com
NYS Announces $15,000 Pay Increase to Attract and Retain Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Civil Service today announced a $15,000 Geographic Pay Differential was approved for Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers located in the lower Hudson Valley and downstate areas. The measure will help the agency address recruitment and retention challenges for law enforcement in lower Hudson Valley and downstate regions.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
How Does New York State Rank in Health Care?
New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges. Though New York proved...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
New York Man Accused Of Kidnapping Mother, Child in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is accused of kidnapping a mother and child. He's also accused of badly injuring the mother. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a woman and her child allegedly being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Hochul Heralds Massive Increase in State Police Gun Seizures
A sign points to the nearby State Police barracks in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a 104% increase in the State Police’s gun seizures in 2022, supplemented by a recent bust on a gun trafficking ring by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU). Additionally, Hochul declared $2.5 million in funding for fourteen new GTIU positions in the FY 2023 budget.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's dairy farmers are also battling the impact of climate change
Dairy is one of New York state’s top agricultural sectors, but like most of the agriculture industry, it’s had its struggles. Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner says one of the biggest issues is that farming is getting more expensive, but the revenue isn’t rising to match the cost. Prices for goods are set by the commodities market, leaving farmers with little say over how much money they take in. Woerner says dairy farmers have also had to deal with the impact of climate change. Dairy cows prefer the cold, and won’t produce as much milk when they’re overheated. Jan King, from King Brothers Dairy, says farms have to invest in ways to keep them cool for an increasingly large stretch of the year. But even with these challenges, local farms are still producing a higher-quality product than food that’s grown to be shipped, which is why Woerner says we should support our local farmers for our own sake as well as theirs.
Farmers’ Almanac Makes “Significant” Prediction For Winter In Upstate NY
The Farmers' Almanac is getting a jump on their predictions for Winter 2022. The big question is - how cold and snowy will it be here in Upstate New York?. With plenty of summer left to enjoy, maybe what is in store for us this winter is the last thing on your mind.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0