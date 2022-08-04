ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lady Gaga confirms she will be starring in Joker 2 'as Harley Quinn'

By Stewart Perrie
LADbible
LADbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Blasts Warner Bros. Over Killing ‘Batgirl’ but Standing by ‘The Flash’: ‘Incredibly Bad Look’

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith is calling out Warner Bros. Discovery for a series of “bad” decisions over the DC Universe. Smith dished on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO should reassess releasing “Batgirl,” the shelved $90 million DC Comics installment starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons. “It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina ‘Batgirl’ movie,” Smith lamented. “I don’t give a shit if the movie was absolute fucking dog shit – I guarantee you that it wasn’t. The two directors [Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi] who directed that movie did a couple...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Todd Phillips
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Joker#Film Star#The Dc Comics#Folie Deux 10 04 24#Aussie#Arkham State Hospital
LADbible

Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on ‘Love Story,’ ‘Jaws’ and ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Dies at 92

Lou Barlia, who served as a camera operator on films from Love Story, Death Wish, Jaws and The Big Chill to Brighton Beach Memoirs, Steel Magnolias and Frankie and Johnny, has died. He was 92. Barlia died June 25 at his home in Las Vegas after a brief battle with mesothelioma, his family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies at 89Bert Fields, Litigator to the Stars, Dies at 93Paul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73 In his four-decade career, Barlia also looked through a viewfinder on Serpico (1973), The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975), Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976), Slap Shot (1977), An Unmarried Woman (1978), Eyes of Laura Mars (1978), Superman (1978), Gloria (1980), Mr. Mom (1983), The Accidental Tourist (1988), Hudson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Loudwire

Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots

Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
LADbible

Masked Singer Australia: who was the first celebrity revealed in new season?

Network 10’s The Masked Singer Australia returned to our screens on Sunday (August 7) night, and the first big reveal was nothing short of nostalgic for Australian viewers. Dressed as The Knight and singing a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit ‘Bad Habits,’ the first contestant was revealed to be veteran Neighbours actor, Ryan Moloney.
TV SHOWS
LADbible

Hugh Jackman posts message after beloved family member dies

Hugh Jackman has sadly announced the death of his beloved family French bulldog ‘Dali’. The actor revealed the sad news on Instagram where the 53-year-old Wolverine star wrote; “It’s a very sad day for our family. Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. "He would've...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

What is the teenage dirtbag trend on TikTok?

Another day, another TikTok trend. This time, the song Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus is trending on the social media platform - but what is it?. The song was originally released by American rock band Wheatus in 2000, but its having a resurgence on the app, with many users including the track in their videos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus

You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

The Sandman season 2: Release date, cast and Netflix plot spoilers

The first series of The Sandman only landed on Netflix a few days ago, but fans are already wondering whether a second series is in the works. The Sandman follows the story of Morpheus, the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, is captured in an occult ritual in 1916. Morpheus escapes after 106 years imprisonment and sets out to restore order to his realm, The Dreaming.
TV SERIES
LADbible

Who is in the cast of Big Brother 2023?

Big Brother has just been confirmed for a comeback, leaving fans wondering: who could be in the cast for the 2023 series?. The much-loved reality TV show is coming back after a five year break, with the show promising to introduce us to a cast of people from “all walks of life” who will move into the famous Big Brother house with cameras filming their every move.
TV SHOWS
LADbible

LADbible

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy