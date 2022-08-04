ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

musicinsf.com

Day One of Outside Lands 2022

Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
HIP HOP
48hills.org

Why SF’s downtown is not coming back

Karen Chapple, an eminent professor of urban planning who has worked in SF, taught at UC Berkeley, and is now at the University of Toronto, explained in the Chron July 30 why downtown San Francisco remains so empty after the pandemic. Her analysis is exactly right—and completely misses the political...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maryland Daily Record

Martin Mull Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Kristin Johnson (M. 1972: D. 1978), Sandra Baker (M. 1978: D. 1981), Wendy Haas (M. 1981) Martin is an American actor as well as a comedian who has been featured in many film and television projects. Martin is a multi-talented man and apart from being a great actor and comedian, he is also a recording artist and a painter. All these have contributed highly to his current fame and wealth. Every actor has one or two projects that they give their best and that remains in the mind of their fans and things are not different for Martin Mull.
CHICAGO, IL
LocalNewsMatters.org

Pass the Remote: Jo Koy’s Daly City-set Filipino family comedy, plus a glossy San Francisco-set TV potboiler

Daly City and San Francisco receive the Hollywood treatment while Berkeley takes it outdoors to spotlight three classics for free. Not enough to please your cinematic palette? How about a retrospective of American filmmaker Samuel Fuller or an immigrant-themed documentary that celebrates daughters making a difference?. We come up with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
CHICAGO, IL
news24-680.com

BMW Stopped In Oakland After Extended Pursuit Sunday

Police stopped a BMW officers suspected was used by three men in an aggressive armed robbery in Danville Saturday. The car was stopped on 27th Street in Oakland after an extended pursuit by law enforcement. At least one arrest was made. Please keep in mind that we write this AS...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Chinatown restaurants targeted by burglars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown are reeling once again after burglars smashed and stole from restaurants. One business owner told KRON4 that it has happened so often over the last year that she’s considering closing. These businesses have struggled a lot over the last few years, with the pandemic and increasing […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Wokeism killed the video star

If you want to know why Asian Americans are abandoning the Democratic Party, look no further than San Francisco, where local community efforts to partner with the police to stop violent crimes against Asian Americans are facing strong pushback from groups espousing Black Lives Matter talking points. “With anti-Asian hate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

