Ameren: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $207 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

Ameren shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has fallen 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $91.59, a climb of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEE

#Ameren Corp#S P#Zacks Investment Research
The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

