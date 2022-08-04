Ameren: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $207 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

Ameren shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has fallen 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $91.59, a climb of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

