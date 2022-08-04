EOG Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.24 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.74 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $7.41 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.64 billion.

