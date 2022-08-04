Acorda: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARDSLEY, N.Y. (AP) _ Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its second quarter.

The Ardsley, New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.78 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 53 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.75.

