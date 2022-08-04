ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Standex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SALEM, N.H. (AP) _ Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $184.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.4 million, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $735.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Lowers Amid July Volatility

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) decreased to 4.68 in July, down from 5.10 in June. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005117/en/ The reading for the four-week period ending July 29, 2022 ranks “Moderate Low” compared to historic averages.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Former Oracle CFO Jeff Epstein to Join Databook Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Databook, a revenue technology company, today announced the addition of veteran technologist and financial operations expert Jeff Epstein to the company’s Board of Directors. Jeff will serve as the second Independent Director on Databook’s Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005562/en/ Jeff Epstein joins Databook’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US stocks waver as investors await latest inflation updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of updates on inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:02 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134 points, or 0.4%, to 32,938 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market’s gains in a sign that investors were confident about the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 1.3%. Retailers and communications stocks were among some of the biggest winners. Target rose 2.2% and Facebook’s parent, Meta, rose 3.4%.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Associated Press

Generate Capital Announces Promotion and Hiring of Managing Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Generate Capital, PBC, a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform, today announced two internal promotions and two external hires to its investment team. These four leaders’ extensive backgrounds across the sustainable infrastructure markets highlight the breadth and depth of knowledge required to solve our most pressing climate and infrastructure challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005108/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

American Airlines CFO on fixing balance sheet after pandemic

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Kerr might have the hardest job in the airline business. Kerr is the chief financial officer of American Airlines, and his task is to fix a balance sheet that has been battered by borrowing needed to survive the pandemic. American has the most debt among all U.S. airlines, more than $36 billion. The airline is trying to fly through a bumpy recovery in travel during which revenue is rising but so are costs like fuel and labor. Kerr spoke recently to The Associated Press. The answers have been edited for length.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy