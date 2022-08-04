Standex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) _ Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $184.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.4 million, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $735.3 million.

