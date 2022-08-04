Health Catalyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) _ Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $65.3 million to $68.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $271.5 million to $275.5 million.

