AllScripts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $64.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The electronic health records company posted revenue of $150.9 million in the period.

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
