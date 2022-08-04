AllScripts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $64.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The electronic health records company posted revenue of $150.9 million in the period.

