ACRES Commercial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.5 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.3 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.30, a decline of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACR