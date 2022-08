The Arizona Wildcats conducted their fourth practice of training camp Sunday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 4:. • While so much attention has been paid to Arizona’s newcomers, two veterans stood out Sunday. Defensive end Jalen Harris made several plays during 11-on-11 work, unofficially registering one sack and 1.5 additional tackles for losses. Receiver Jamarye Joiner made two excellent, contested catches – the first a slant vs. freshman cornerback Ephesians Prysock, the second a diving grab in the left corner of the end zone. The latter came on a lofted pass from freshman Noah Fifita against a pressure look from the defense. Joiner has been sharp despite missing spring ball (foot).

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO