Quarterbacks convey confidence as fall practice opens

Oregon begins season inside the coaches poll top-15
College football's first preseason coaches poll is here and features the Oregon Ducks inside the top 15, landing at No. 12 overall. Oregon is the second highest Pac-12 in the coaches poll to start the season, as No. 8 Utah takes the crown coming off of their Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance.
Coaches and teammates excited to see Justin Flowe on the field this fall
Tosh Lupoi and spirit animals don't seem to mix. A question posed about Justin Flowe's role as this team's resulted in a few awkward moments on Saturday afternoon. The idea was first brought up by senior safety Bennett Williams during the team's media day last week. Williams suggested the sophomore's energy might make him just that for this Oregon team. Dontae Manning followed up by saying if Flowe was to embody one animal it would be either a great white shark or an ape.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Steven Jones at left guard on Day 2 of fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon held its second of two jersey-only practices to start fall camp once again with nearly the entire roster fully available. Besides walk-on offensive lineman Kanen Rossi, every player at least went through stretching and the first two periods of practice Saturday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections
(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
Using ‘green infrastructure’ to promote equity is a key goal for new Oregon forestry manager
In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
Eugene, Redmond get new air link to Palm Springs
Air travelers in Eugene and Redmond will have a new flight option to southern California starting in mid-November. Avelo Airlines will fly non-stop twice a week to Palm Springs from both cities. The flight will be the only direct link to Palm Springs from both Eugene and Redmond. The flights...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
Fire near Dexter destroys structures
DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
Two years after Michael Bryson's disappearance, family and friends host 5k shuffle
HARRISBURG, Ore.-- It's been two years since Michael Bryson went missing near Dorena. The day started early for dozens of people at Harrisburg High School for the first annual Michael Bryson 5K Shuffle. Every day, parents Tina and Parrish Bryson have been looking for answers for the last two years.
VEHICLE WRECKS AFTER DRIVER FALLS ASLEEP
A vehicle wrecked after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. An Oregon State Police report said just after 4:30 a.m. a trooper responded to the accident on Highway 38, about three miles west of Scottsburg. The passenger side of the eastbound vehicle dipped into the ditch and the side of the pickup hit a protruding rock that flattened a tire.
Linn County trying to stop proposed Douglas-fir National Monument — again
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel rivers and form the crown of a could-be national monument. Everything below, hundreds of thousands of acres of mostly Douglas fir, which, depending on whom you...
Roseburg man dies in rollover crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash in Idleyld Park on Thursday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a 1999 Subaru Legacy was southbound on Rock Creek Road when it struck the end of a bridge and rolled.
Fatal Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 8
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A single vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park resulted in the death of a Roseburg man Thursday evening. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block of Rock Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service. Deputies determined 81-year-old Leonard Lemings of Roseburg had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road in his 1999 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle struck the end of a bridge and rolled. Lemings was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving immediately prior the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-3253.
Eugene city councilor responds to recall process
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett has announced her intentions to remain in office in the midst of an official recall process. Due to a petition, sparked by advocates against the city’s Moving Ahead plans, Syrett must formally resign or submit a justification as to why she is not resigning by Monday, August 8. From there, there will be a 35-day window to hold a special recall election.
