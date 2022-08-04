First Alert Weather: Quiet & sunny to end the work week, turning sweaty and stormy over the weekend

Read on www.wsaw.com
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day Sunday Night into Monday Morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day for Sunday night through Monday morning for Central Wisconsin, particularly from Highway 10 south where some of the heaviest rainfall has occurred since Saturday night. More rain of 1-3″+ could take place into the early part of Monday morning. A...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers & storms through Sunday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front is approaching North Central Wisconsin for Saturday night and will be producing times of showers and scattered storms. The best bet for persistent rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning will be in the southern parts of the area where rainfall of 1-3″ is possible. There is also a chance of strong storms through Saturday night, with gusty winds and torrential rainfall the main threats, along with frequent lightning. A Flood Watch is in effect until late morning Sunday for Juneau & Adams Counties. Humid with lows by morning on Sunday in the mid to upper 60s.
WSAW
Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) - The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac...
WSAW
A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On August 9th, voters across Wisconsin will take to polling locations to cast ballots, and in the days leading up to the election, clerks and volunteers across the state prepare to collect votes. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election.
