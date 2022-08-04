ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Spotlight: Employees Protest Mistreatment At Major San Jose Food Plant

 5 days ago
San Jose Spotlight: Hicklebee's Bookstore In San Jose Up For Sale

After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose's heartbeat of children's literature is being sold. Hicklebee's, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they're looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don't want the store to close. They want Hicklebee's to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
Homeless Union Agrees To End Lawsuit After City Of Sausalito Agrees To Housing Fund

The City of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week.
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest

Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant In Bayview-Hunters Point

Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said. Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Two Men Charged With Possession Of Nearly 100 Pounds Of Methamphetamine

STOCKTON (BCN) Two Stockton men were charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute it in two unrelated cases this week, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of California. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was charged with possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to...
STOCKTON, CA
Middle School Football Player Dies After Athletic Event Friday

A middle-schooler and youth football player died after he took part in an athletic event at Clayton Valley Charter High School on Friday. Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. and transported Braden Fahey to a hospital. Braden died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page started Monday...
CONCORD, CA

