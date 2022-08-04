Domestic violence victims advocacy groups serving Black Belt communities receive grants

Read on selmasun.com
wvtm13.com
Community leaders express frustration about growing youth gun violence in Central Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Gun violence in our area has picked up throughout the summer. Some days, police have many shootings to investigate. Watch the video above to learn about the struggles of preventing youth gun violence.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama organizations, volunteers provide free haircuts and school supplies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is down to the wire for parents in Central Alabama who are trying to get their kids ready for the new school year. Watch the video above to see how some in the community are easing the burden for parents.
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama church helping those who choose life
Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
selmasun.com
Perry County jury returns $1.4M verdict for injuries received in 2017 traffic accident
A Perry County jury returned a $1.375 million verdict for two men injured in a 2017 car accident on Highway 80. Attorneys representing Eddie Harris and DeAndre Langhorne said the two were rear ended in a work truck in Uniontown while stopped on U.S. Highway 80 to make a left-hand turn on June 8, 2017. Harris had neck surgery to repair two herniated discs. He was scheduled for a second surgery at the time of trial. Langhorne suffered injuries to his neck and back and had sought treatment for both.
Only 4 states are worse than Alabama for child well-being, KIDS COUNT report says
An annual report that tracks statistical indicators on the well-being of children shows Alabama trailing the national numbers in most categories and ranking near the bottom overall. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks Alabama 46th overall. The report compares 16 indicators over...
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
WSFA
Selma celebrates 57 years since passing of Voting Rights Act
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On August 6, 1965, President Lyndon B Johnson signed the National Voting Rights Act into law, prohibiting discriminatory prerequisites to voting. People in Selma gathered to celebrate the milestone as the town played an essential role in the civil rights movement. “Every day, there’s an attempt...
‘The savage and evil nature of his crimes’: Alabama inmate re-sentenced to life in prison, no parole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his […]
selmasun.com
CrimeStoppers offering $5,000 for information on 2014 Montgomery cold case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the unsolved case of the death of Charlie “Jay” McCord in 2014. According to CrimeStoppers' website McCord was murdered in his barber shop, Mr Barber Man, on Mt. Meigs Road...
police1.com
After racist text, Ala. council moves to fire police chief, disband PD
VINCENT, Ala. — Just days after city officials confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a Vincent police officer, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with the termination of Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant chief John L. Goss and to disband the police department, Mayor James Latimore confirmed.
Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations
Residents in Vincent, Alabama, gathered to express their anger and frustration about the assistant police chief who was accused of sending racially offensive text messages to other officers. WVTM reports.Aug. 5, 2022.
WSFA
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street. • Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street. • Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. July 27. • Criminal mischief and theft were reported on Main Street.
Alabama State Superintendent weighs in on test scores, school safety, new laws ahead of new year
Many Alabama students are heading back to class next week for what educators hope to be a more "normal" school year compared to the previous two.
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
