Domestic violence victims advocacy groups serving Black Belt communities receive grants

A Perry County jury returned a $1.375 million verdict for two men injured in a 2017 car accident on Highway 80. Attorneys representing Eddie Harris and DeAndre Langhorne said the two were rear ended in a work truck in Uniontown while stopped on U.S. Highway 80 to make a left-hand turn on June 8, 2017. Harris had neck surgery to repair two herniated discs. He was scheduled for a second surgery at the time of trial. Langhorne suffered injuries to his neck and back and had sought treatment for both.

PERRY COUNTY, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO