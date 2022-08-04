ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Domestic violence victims advocacy groups serving Black Belt communities receive grants

By Nathan Prewett
 3 days ago
alabamanews.net

Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs

Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
alabamanews.net

Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank

The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
SELMA, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Perry County jury returns $1.4M verdict for injuries received in 2017 traffic accident

A Perry County jury returned a $1.375 million verdict for two men injured in a 2017 car accident on Highway 80. Attorneys representing Eddie Harris and DeAndre Langhorne said the two were rear ended in a work truck in Uniontown while stopped on U.S. Highway 80 to make a left-hand turn on June 8, 2017. Harris had neck surgery to repair two herniated discs. He was scheduled for a second surgery at the time of trial. Langhorne suffered injuries to his neck and back and had sought treatment for both.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10

Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Selma celebrates 57 years since passing of Voting Rights Act

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On August 6, 1965, President Lyndon B Johnson signed the National Voting Rights Act into law, prohibiting discriminatory prerequisites to voting. People in Selma gathered to celebrate the milestone as the town played an essential role in the civil rights movement. “Every day, there’s an attempt...
SELMA, AL
police1.com

After racist text, Ala. council moves to fire police chief, disband PD

VINCENT, Ala. — Just days after city officials confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a Vincent police officer, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with the termination of Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant chief John L. Goss and to disband the police department, Mayor James Latimore confirmed.
VINCENT, AL
WSFA

Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street. • Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street. • Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. July 27. • Criminal mischief and theft were reported on Main Street.
WETUMPKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL

