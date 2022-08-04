ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass The Remote: Jo Koy’S Daly City-Set Filipino Family Comedy, Plus A Glossy San Francisco-Set Tv Potboiler

 5 days ago
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest

Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
SFGate

Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SFGate

Homeless Union Agrees To End Lawsuit After City Of Sausalito Agrees To Housing Fund

The City of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week.
SFGate

Commercial Fire Knocked Down By San Jose Firefighters

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department's official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked...
SFGate

Middle School Football Player Dies After Athletic Event Friday

A middle-schooler and youth football player died after he took part in an athletic event at Clayton Valley Charter High School on Friday. Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. and transported Braden Fahey to a hospital. Braden died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page started Monday...
SFGate

4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant In Bayview-Hunters Point

Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said. Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.
SFGate

One Killed, One Injured In Fatal Car Shooting

A Thursday evening shooting in Stockton left a male driver dead and a teenage girl passenger injured, police said. Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive in the Valley Oak District. A 19-year-old man, identified as the driver, and a...
SFGate

Two Men Charged With Possession Of Nearly 100 Pounds Of Methamphetamine

STOCKTON (BCN) Two Stockton men were charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute it in two unrelated cases this week, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of California. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was charged with possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to...
