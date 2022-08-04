Pass The Remote: Jo Koy’S Daly City-Set Filipino Family Comedy, Plus A Glossy San Francisco-Set Tv Potboiler

Read on www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas Smith
Related
'Crazy Woke Asians' takes jabs at San Francisco's tech culture and rent prices
Nine different performers drew on their impressions of the city.
SFGate
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe closes its Emeryville diner after 20 years
The longtime diner announced the abrupt closure on Instagram.
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
SFGate
From Gang Member To Community Leader – How The San Jose Black Berets Changed One Man’S Life
One of the first things you might notice about Manny Ortega is that he has a lot of tattoos. He got his first right out of elementary school. It said "Eastside," and it brought him a lot of trouble. That tattoo got him in a gang-related fight that awarded him...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SFGate
Homeless Union Agrees To End Lawsuit After City Of Sausalito Agrees To Housing Fund
The City of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week.
SFGate
Commercial Fire Knocked Down By San Jose Firefighters
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department's official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked...
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Middle School Football Player Dies After Athletic Event Friday
A middle-schooler and youth football player died after he took part in an athletic event at Clayton Valley Charter High School on Friday. Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. and transported Braden Fahey to a hospital. Braden died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page started Monday...
SFGate
4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant In Bayview-Hunters Point
Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said. Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.
SFGate
One Killed, One Injured In Fatal Car Shooting
A Thursday evening shooting in Stockton left a male driver dead and a teenage girl passenger injured, police said. Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive in the Valley Oak District. A 19-year-old man, identified as the driver, and a...
SFGate
Two Men Charged With Possession Of Nearly 100 Pounds Of Methamphetamine
STOCKTON (BCN) Two Stockton men were charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute it in two unrelated cases this week, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of California. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was charged with possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to...
Comments / 0