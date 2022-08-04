Former Southern professor sentenced for money-laundering scheme after decade on the run

Read on www.theadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
Lawyer: Giuliani won't testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said. A judge last month had ordered Giuliani, a Trump lawyer and former New York City mayor, to appear before the special grand jury Tuesday. But Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press on Monday that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, had excused Giuliani for the day. Nothing in publicly available court documents indicates that Giuliani is excused from appearing, but McBurney has scheduled a hearing for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to hear arguments on a court filing from Giuliani seeking to delay his appearance. In a court filing Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the judge to deny Giuliani’s request for a delay and to instruct him to appear before the special grand jury as ordered.
US gets warrant to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch's airplane worth over $90 million and owned through 'series of shell companies'
The airplane is owned by billionaire Andrei Vladimirovich Skoch, a member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia.
Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iran nuclear deal within reach as EU team submits 'final text' in Vienna talks
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Iran may soon return to the 2015 nuclear deal that aims to limit its nuclear abilities after European Union negotiators said Monday that a "final text" has been drafted, five days after talks restarted in Vienna to salvage the agreement. Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative...
Comments / 0