Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Moments After He Fled Scene When Resident Surprised Him In The Act

PALO ALTO -- Officers arrested two suspects after a woman was robbed while walking on the street in Palo Alto over the weekend, police said Monday.On Sunday at about 11:38 a.m., a woman in her fifties reported she had just been robbed along the 300 block of Manzanita Avenue, about a block south of Palo Alto High School. According to police, the woman said she had been walking eastbound on the sidewalk when a man approached from the opposite direction. The woman said hello as he approached, but the man then ripped a necklace off her neck and shoved her...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO