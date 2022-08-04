Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Moments After He Fled Scene When Resident Surprised Him In The Act

Read on www.sfgate.com
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
2 arrested following Palo Alto street robbery, including man on parole for prior robbery
PALO ALTO -- Officers arrested two suspects after a woman was robbed while walking on the street in Palo Alto over the weekend, police said Monday.On Sunday at about 11:38 a.m., a woman in her fifties reported she had just been robbed along the 300 block of Manzanita Avenue, about a block south of Palo Alto High School. According to police, the woman said she had been walking eastbound on the sidewalk when a man approached from the opposite direction. The woman said hello as he approached, but the man then ripped a necklace off her neck and shoved her...
Ex-LAPD officer arrested for harassing girls in Walnut Creek
A Concord man was arraigned in court on Monday for harassing 2 middle school girls in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Miguel Schiappapietra, 37, is a registered sex offender and was a 6-year veteran of LAPD. The crime happened on July 3 in the parking lot at Target at North...
Hollister teenager who lost hand from homemade explosives now prime suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A 16-year-old who lost a hand in an apartment explosion Friday evening in Hollister is now the prime suspect in the explosion that involved homemade explosives according to police. The suspect had originally been described as a victim in the case. “When officers arrived they cleared...
Suspect arrested in 1982 cold case murder of Palo High student Karen Stitt
SUNNYVALE -- Using the latest advances in DNA technology, Sunnyvale cold case investigators announced Tuesday they have arrested a suspect in the September 1982 murder of 15-year-old Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt.Detectives said 75-year-old Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested on Aug. 2 at his current place of residence in the town of Makawao on the island of Maui.For nearly forty years, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detectives investigated all potential leads related to the case.In 2000, a DNA profile was obtained from physical evidence at the crime scene and run through CODIS, the FBI's national database, by SDPS. But...
Fremont PD: 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters found at metal recycler
FREMONT – Police in Fremont said that a metal recycling business is at the center of a lengthy investigation into stolen catalytic converters, after finding hundreds of emissions control devices believed to be stolen.In a statement released Monday, police released details of the investigation involving Arrow Recovery located on the 46000 block of Warm Springs Boulevard.According to detectives, Arrow Recovery allegedly accepted stolen catalytic converters that were later recovered. Detectives then began an operation where an undercover officer sold devices marked or etched with "stolen" or other markings suggesting they had been illegally obtained. Police said the business "repeatedly" purchased...
Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges
WATSONVILLE, CALIF, (KION TV): Watsonville PD arrested 21 year old Fredy Angelis on felony firearms charges and possession of marijuana for sales on Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., Police pulled over Angelis on the 1300 block of Freedom Blvd. Officers quickly learned that Angelis had a felony warrant for his arrest and a suspended driver’s The post Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges appeared first on KION546.
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
Suspect Arrest in Salinas After Leading Police on a 90MPH Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
Photo of scene submitted by Monterey County Sherriff’s Facebook Page. Originally Published By Monterey County Sherriff’s Office Facebook Page:. “Deputies were advised of a stolen vehicle driving in the area of a Soledad, with the victim following. A deputy located the stolen vehicle traveling on northbound Highway 101 near Old Stage Road.
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrested wanted gang member on weapons and drug charges
CHUALAR, CALIF, (KION TV): Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 36 year old Jorge Cisneros of Chualar last week after being found with guns and drugs in his vehicle. Cisneros was wanted on charges stemming from a prior domestic violence case. Detectives with the MADCAT and PCU divisions located Cisneros on the 2500 block of Roosevelt The post Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrested wanted gang member on weapons and drug charges appeared first on KION546.
Two Men Charged With Possession Of Nearly 100 Pounds Of Methamphetamine
STOCKTON (BCN) Two Stockton men were charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute it in two unrelated cases this week, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of California. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was charged with possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to...
4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant In Bayview-Hunters Point
Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said. Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.
‘Bolder' Criminals Starting to Target Suburban Neighborhoods?
A man robbed of his watch outside his Redwood City home has police trying to figure out if it is part of a new trend. This weekend's incident is alarming to law enforcement because armed robberies generally occur in larger cities. "To come right here - it's very alarming," victim...
Shot Fired, Witness Pistol Whipped During Danville Armed Robbery at Shopping Center
DANVILLE – A witness was pistol-whipped by one of three suspects during an armed robbery in the Livery Shopping Center Saturday afternoon. At around 2:44 pm Saturday, officers with the Danville Police Department were notified of an armed robbery at the Livery Shopping Center on Sycamore Valley Road. As...
San Francisco teens arrested with cache of guns
Seven guns were seized from three San Francisco teenagers who are members of a criminal street gang, police said Monday.
Man Arrested for Bike Shop Robbery
PALO ALTO — Police arrested a 23-year-old man Friday afternoon after he robbed an open bicycle shop of cash. No one was injured. On Friday, August 5, 2022, at about 2:43 p.m., the Palo Alto dispatch center received a call reporting an in-progress robbery at the Cardinal Bike Shop at 1955 El Camino Real. Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and detained the suspect without incident as he was just about to drive away in his vehicle (a gray 2009 Lexus ES-350).
EXCLUSIVE: Woman's vehicle stolen from Concord car wash after employee gives keys to wrong person
Orton says the employee didn't check for a claim ticket or any other identification after handing a man the car keys -- the error that will cost her thousands of dollars.
Santa Cruz County realtor arraigned on rape charges
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Santa Cruz County realtor was arraigned Monday on rape charges. Frank Debernardo, 46, is accused of raping a guest at his home in Aptos last November and then intimidating the woman to keep quiet about it. Court documents are calling the woman Jane Doe.
Four Minors Wanted For Attacking 70-Year-Old Woman
SAN FRANCISCO—Four minors and one 18-year-old are wanted by police for beating a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco on July 31. The victim, who has been identified as Mrs. Ren, went outside for the first time on July 31. after a period of time. She was in hiding since the COVID pandemic began. During her outing, Mrs. Ren was approached by a group of children who asked her for the time. She gave them the time and showed them her watch because she felt that they might not have understood her English.
