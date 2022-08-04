Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged

Read on wach.com
Columbia attempted murder suspect turns himself in
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — An attempted murder suspect is in custody after he turned himself in, according to Irmo police. Officials say Malik Rashoid Canty, 25, of Columbia S.C. is charged with burglary in the first degree, attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence of high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Suspect arrested in deadly Broad River Road shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested in Sunday's deadly shooting at a convenience store on Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Byron Lewie has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies were called to the...
Coroner identifies victim killed in Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the victim that was killed in a shooting at the CK Mart at 2624 Broad River Road on Sunday, August 7. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Savion J. Fonville, 23, of...
Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Irmo Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Malik Rashoid Canty in connection with an attempted murder. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Two minors injured in Fairfield County drive-by shooting. Canty is also being charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
Broad River Road shooting leaves one dead at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirms one person has died following a gas station shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road. According to investigators, a person was found dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
Suspect in violent Sunday morning Irmo attack, shooting turns himself in
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police say a suspect wanted in a weekend shooting incident has turned himself in Monday morning. 25-year-old Malik Canty now faces an attempted murder charge, among others, for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police said they were called to Irmo Village Apartments (700...
RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart). Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to officials...
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
SC deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders. Sanders has been missing for the past six months. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Gentle giant:' Family friend remembers Sumter hospital worker killed after knee to groin. Deputies say Sanders was reported...
Man wanted in fatal Harden Street shooting turns himself in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Harden Street Extension has turned himself in to police. In a news release, 37-year-old Obadiah Doctor, turned himself in to Columbia Police Department (CPD) Officers on Friday. Officials say he will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Deputies searching for man wanted after shooting on Broad River Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has released video footage in hopes of catching the man wanted for shooting at someone outside of a gas station back in July. The surveillance video shows the suspect, a man in a white t-shirt and blue and white...
Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
Head-on crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was uninjured, investigators said.
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Man charged with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia, police say
A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia.
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbiana Drive shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a 19-year-old has been charged in a June 17 shooting that ended with another teen shoot in June. Columbia Police said that Jentry McCombs was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Cayce police, RCSD to announce new policing initiative
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department will make a joint announcement Monday at 3:30 pm in Cayce City Council Chambers. The announcement will feature Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and some special guests. Chief Cowan and...
Police arrest suspect in illegal gambling operation investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police have arrested a man suspected of running an illegal gaming center out of a house on North Beltline Blvd. On Friday, 53-year-old Anthony Hopkins, was charged with one count each of operating a gaming house, keeping unlawful gaming tables, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of marijuana (Second Offense). Police say they believe Hopkins had been running the gaming house for roughly two year.
