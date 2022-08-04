ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

Kat Hartley
5d ago

yeah if they can sale it in stores than Floyd county police shouldn't be able to pull u over n take u to jail for it being in ur car or open in ur car period..

13
pindle
5d ago

I don’t understand why it’s not legal all over the us. States would have more money, and people would have jobs

5
