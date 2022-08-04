Garden of the Gods has a new self-guided audio tour for visitors

Read on krdo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Teen Murdered in Staff Room by Stalker CoworkerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Colorado Springs, CO
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare with FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022InsiderFamiliesColorado Springs, CO
Related
Check Out This Funky Colorado Earth House Selling for $730K
This Colorado Springs home is totally giving us Hobbit meets Hippy vibes and we totally dig it. This off-grid home in Southern Colorado is located at 17160 East Goshawk Road and is listed on Realtor for $730K. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home built in 2000 has a total of 2,940 square...
mountainjackpot.com
Mad Hatter Joins Local Restaurant and Bar Craze
Alice In Wonderland-Themed Establishment Gaining Amazing Reviews. Over the last couple of years, the Ute Pass region has experienced a slew of restaurateurs opening up new culinary digs in the high country. Despite the tough hit the industry took in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, new eateries seem...
Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity
It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
KRDO
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 best pizza spots in Colorado Springs
From New York Style to Chicago deep dish to a happy middle, these local Colorado Springs pizza joints are sure to please the pizza enthusiast. According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 pizza restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy a slice of heaven lands on the list:
KRDO
Colorado Springs City Council learns more about software for new evacuation plan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Council members received an hourlong presentation Monday from a representative of Zonehaven, the Oregon company that is providing software to help manage the city's new emergency evacuation plan. That plan received final approval from the council two weeks ago and will divide the city into...
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Find food from a local farm near you: Southern Colorado Food Guide
A new local food guide is making it easy for you to eat better and support local.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
KKTV
Newly remodeled Fountain Walmart Supercenter reopens Friday
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A celebratory ribbon-cutting event is happening at the Fountain Walmart Supercenter on Friday to show off “new features, department expansions, and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers”. The event will have a presentation by Mayor Sharon Thompson and special appearances by Tony...
A happy tail for a once paralyzed kitten
COLORADO SPRINGS — A kitten’s long and painful journey toward rehabilitation concluded in a happy ending when he was adopted last week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Squirrel was only a few months old when he fell from three stories. As a kitten, he survived the fall but suffered a spinal […]
Western Colorado cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coloradosprings.com
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center announces theater season lineup
A Tony Award winner, classic holiday fare and a commitment to diverse, inclusive programming shape the new theater season at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. “The spirit of the season and the vision for the theater is one of abundance,” FAC producing artistic director Pirronne Yousefzadeh said....
A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado
If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
KKTV
New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
National Farmers' Market Week kicks off across Douglas County
The Parker Farmers Market along Mainstreet in Downtown Parker.Parker Farmers Market. (Douglas County, Colo.) To support local farmers, craftsmen, and artisans, here's where you can consider celebrating National Farmers' Market Week in Douglas County.
Locals of Colorado City need to go to Pueblo to get their mail
New SRDA shuttle service could help those in Colorado City to get their mail from Pueblo after the post office issues.
KKTV
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city. Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about...
Comments / 0