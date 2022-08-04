ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan Media

County Receives One Bid for Sheridan Business Incubator Project

Sheridan County received one bid for their sidewalk replacement and landscaping project at the Sheridan Business Incubator, and awarded it to Weed Warriors of Sheridan. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller discussed the project with the county commission at their last meeting. According to the contract provided by the county, Weed...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council OKs Water Tap for Buffalo Livestock

Buffalo Livestock Marketing has approached the City of Buffalo to tap into a city-owned water main to provide water for their property east of town. City Building Inspector Terry Asay spoke to the council during their last meeting about the application. Asay said Buffalo Livestock will sign a Water User’s...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

City Administrator Provides Update on RFP Process for EMS Services

In 2011, the City of Sheridan began contracting with Rocky Mountain Ambulance to provide emergency medical services for the city. In May, the Sheridan City Council approved a notice of termination of the contract with RMA. City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract is not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract. City Administrator Stu McRae recently provided an update on the RFP process to the City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Forest Service considering changes to camping regulations in Bighorn National Forest

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recreation managers for the Big Horn National Forest are considering changes to dispersed camping regulations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting Aug. 4 in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library, the forest service will host a series of six public forums that will take place in several Wyoming communities ending in Greybull on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 2 release.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

YMCA will close for maintenance

The Sheridan County YMCA will shut its doors for one week to perform maintenance and cleaning of areas that require a little extra attention. A regular practice, the Y uses the week closure to perform maintenance touch-ups and deep cleaning processes to ensure the environment is as safe as possible for users.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

PHOTO: William H. Macy Spotted in Sheridan, Wyoming!

Somebody tell Fiona and Lip - Frank Gallagher is on the loose in Wyoming!. Actually, it's the actor who played Frank Gallagher for 11 seasons of the hit Showtime television show 'Shameless,' William H. Macy. Macy was photographed with an adoring fan in Sheridan, Wyoming along with his wife Felicity...
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

“Longmire Days” Returns to Buffalo, Wyoming On August 18

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been two years since Walt and “The Ferg” patrolled the streets of Buffalo. Robert Taylor and Adam Bartley, the actors who played Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire and Deputy Sheriff Archie Ferguson in the television show “Longmire,” are returning to Buffalo, the inspiration for the fictional community of Durant.
BUFFALO, WY
newslj.com

Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard

LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July. Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire...
WYOMING STATE

