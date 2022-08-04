Read on sheridanmedia.com
Related
Sheridan Media
County Receives One Bid for Sheridan Business Incubator Project
Sheridan County received one bid for their sidewalk replacement and landscaping project at the Sheridan Business Incubator, and awarded it to Weed Warriors of Sheridan. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller discussed the project with the county commission at their last meeting. According to the contract provided by the county, Weed...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Water Tap for Buffalo Livestock
Buffalo Livestock Marketing has approached the City of Buffalo to tap into a city-owned water main to provide water for their property east of town. City Building Inspector Terry Asay spoke to the council during their last meeting about the application. Asay said Buffalo Livestock will sign a Water User’s...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District Upgrades North Piney Creek Area Near Story
It’s now less likely that part of one creek in southern Sheridan County will have elevated levels of bacteria. The Sheridan County Conservation District recently completed repairs and upgrades to septic and filtration systems and a nearby leechfield in a crossover ditch to North Piney Creek near the town of Story.
Sheridan Media
City Administrator Provides Update on RFP Process for EMS Services
In 2011, the City of Sheridan began contracting with Rocky Mountain Ambulance to provide emergency medical services for the city. In May, the Sheridan City Council approved a notice of termination of the contract with RMA. City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract is not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract. City Administrator Stu McRae recently provided an update on the RFP process to the City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Forest Service considering changes to camping regulations in Bighorn National Forest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recreation managers for the Big Horn National Forest are considering changes to dispersed camping regulations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting Aug. 4 in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library, the forest service will host a series of six public forums that will take place in several Wyoming communities ending in Greybull on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 2 release.
Sheridan Media
YMCA will close for maintenance
The Sheridan County YMCA will shut its doors for one week to perform maintenance and cleaning of areas that require a little extra attention. A regular practice, the Y uses the week closure to perform maintenance touch-ups and deep cleaning processes to ensure the environment is as safe as possible for users.
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
Sheridan Media
Explore History at The Hub to take the Big Goose Creek Walking Tour on Aug. 9
The Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub on Smith will take the Big Goose Walking Tour for their next Explore History program, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Attendees are asked to meet at The Hub on Smith. SCLT Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will guide the tour, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTO: William H. Macy Spotted in Sheridan, Wyoming!
Somebody tell Fiona and Lip - Frank Gallagher is on the loose in Wyoming!. Actually, it's the actor who played Frank Gallagher for 11 seasons of the hit Showtime television show 'Shameless,' William H. Macy. Macy was photographed with an adoring fan in Sheridan, Wyoming along with his wife Felicity...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Longmire Days” Returns to Buffalo, Wyoming On August 18
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been two years since Walt and “The Ferg” patrolled the streets of Buffalo. Robert Taylor and Adam Bartley, the actors who played Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire and Deputy Sheriff Archie Ferguson in the television show “Longmire,” are returning to Buffalo, the inspiration for the fictional community of Durant.
newslj.com
Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard
LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July. Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire...
Sheridan Media
Ben Phillips Steps Down as Troopers Head Coach / 2022 Fall Sports Season Starts Today
SHERIDAN TROOPER BASEBALL – After 14 years as the Head coach of the Sheridan Troopers Ben Phillips has stepped down, we sat down at Thorne-Rider stadium Friday morning to visit with Phillips and first he says this is the right time to move on. It’s been quite a run...
Comments / 0