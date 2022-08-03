ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local man reportedly threatened woman with BB gun outside church

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a BB gun outside United Methodist Trinity Church.

James Hathaway, 43, reportedly told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he went to the church because he believed someone in a drug addiction program had stolen his phone and kidnapped his son. There was no indication a kidnapping had taken place, according to the affidavit.

The victim reportedly told police that Hathaway approached her at the church and began making accusations against her while calling her several slurs. She said that she yelled back at him and that Hathaway pulled a gun from his backpack and threatened her.

A witness corroborated the victim’s statement, saying he also saw Hathaway point a gun at the victim.

Hathaway reportedly admitted he had a gun in his backpack, but denied that he had pointed it at anyone or made threats. Police took the weapon, which was discovered to be a BB gun.

Hathaway was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison.

A no-contact order was issued between Hathaway and the victim. His bond was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 in Bonneville County Court.

