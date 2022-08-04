Warner Bros. Discovery Tops 92 Million Streaming Subscribers, Doesn’t Break Out HBO Max Numbers

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive has missed earnings expectations in its first report since its acquisition of mobile gaming company Zynga. Despite higher revenue, Take-Two Interactive swung to a first quarter loss amid economic headwinds for the mobile industry. In the three months ended June 30, the company reported revenue of $1.1 billion, compared to $813.3 million in year-earlier quarter. More from The Hollywood ReporterActors Raise Alarm Over Stressful Video Game Voiceover Gigs: "Your Throat Is Carrying a Heavy Load" Live-Action Pac-Man Movie in the Works from Wayfarer, Bandai Namco (Exclusive)Workers at Indie Game Studio Tender Claws File for Union Election Take-Two swung to a...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO