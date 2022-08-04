Slightly surprised Disney didn't put this into cinemas, its not like they have a huge amount of other releases lined up for the coming weeks. Anyway I liked the idea of setting it amongst a Native American tribe - but found it jarring that most the time they just spoke American English, would have been a lot more atmospheric if they had spoken a native American dialect. This was confounded by the French characters all speaking in French,

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO