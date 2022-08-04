Read on www.digitalspy.com
First look at Russell Crowe in new horror movie as Station Eleven star joins
The first look at Russell Crowe as the legendary Exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in the new horror film The Pope's Exorcist has been released. And two new actors have been added to the cast (via Deadline). Station Eleven star Daniel Zovatto and Midnight Mass' Alex Essoe have joined the film....
Kevin Smith Blasts Warner Bros. Over Killing ‘Batgirl’ but Standing by ‘The Flash’: ‘Incredibly Bad Look’
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith is calling out Warner Bros. Discovery for a series of “bad” decisions over the DC Universe. Smith dished on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO should reassess releasing “Batgirl,” the shelved $90 million DC Comics installment starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons. “It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina ‘Batgirl’ movie,” Smith lamented. “I don’t give a shit if the movie was absolute fucking dog shit – I guarantee you that it wasn’t. The two directors [Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi] who directed that movie did a couple...
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Two Star Wars documentary series
On Disney +, there is "Light & Magic" about the formation and evolution of Industrial Light And Magic, the FX company created by George Lucas to make Star Wars. On Vice, there is "Icons Unearthed : Star Wars" which covers much of the same material !. Has anyone else seen...
Prey (streaming on Disney+)
Slightly surprised Disney didn't put this into cinemas, its not like they have a huge amount of other releases lined up for the coming weeks. Anyway I liked the idea of setting it amongst a Native American tribe - but found it jarring that most the time they just spoke American English, would have been a lot more atmospheric if they had spoken a native American dialect. This was confounded by the French characters all speaking in French,
5 Romantic Comedies You Definitely Should Have Seen Already
Lesser-known romantic comedies that deliver on both fronts.
EastEnders confirms recast (Spoiler inside)
Amy Mitchell has been recast, EastEnders has confirmed: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40831191/eastenders-spoilers-amy-mitchell-recast-ellie-dadd/. Thought she was ace in this weeks episodes especially with Chelsea. Thought she was ace in this weeks episodes especially with Chelsea. I wonder if Rita Simons will be taking the role in 10 years or so?. Weird inside soap didn’t...
What does Anamorphic mean?
On the backs of all my Not Going Out and My Family DVDs, where it says the format of what both shows were/are filmed in (16:9 of course), it says Anamorphic as well. What does this mean?. Basically there is a special lens in the camera that squeezes a widescreen...
Predator star praises new prequel movie Prey
Predator prequel Prey has proven itself a success with fans and critics alike – and now one of the original movie's stars has weighed in to give his equally glowing verdict. Following Prey's release last week, Predator star Jesse Ventura – who played Blain Cooper – has delivered his verdict on the franchise's new entry, well and truly welcoming Amber Midthunder into the "Predator family".
‘Scream 6’ Is Happening: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Horror Sequel
Ghostface returns — again. After the success of the latest Scream film, Gale Weathers and the gang are coming back for another round of scares. “We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," Paramount and Spyglass said in a statement announcing the sequel in February 2022. "We can’t […]
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
Call the Midwife boss addresses when the show will end
Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas has discussed when the beloved BBC series may come to an end. "I think in principle, it could go into the 1970s," Thomas told RadioTimes in a recent interview. In its 12th season, which is currently filming, the period drama is moving into the...
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
I really like George in Corrie
I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
The Blacklist season 10 release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Blacklist spoilers follow. The Blacklist's combination of twist-filled scripts, fast-paced direction, and brilliant performances has kept it going as strong today as it did when it first aired back in 2013, so it's not surprising that NBC renewed the crime thriller for another season. But what can we expect...
First look at Hayden Panettiere's Scream return as Kirby in new movie
Scream has released a first look at Hayden Panettiere's return to the franchise as Kirby in a new post via Twitter. The newly released behind the scenes image shows Panettiere back on set in hair and makeup, ready to take on the role of Kirby Reed once again for Scream 6.
What Questions Do You Have For Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney?
This is your chance to ask them anything!
Love Island S08 E50: The Reunion - Sunday 7th August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Six days after saying goodbye to them all we’re now saying hello again for one final time. Obviously, with not even a week passing (and the episode being pre-recorded a few days before too), the final four are still together but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at them for awkward moments - Coco & Andrew, Dami & Summer, Deji & Indiyah, Ekin-Su & George plus was it Mollie with Davide? Not to mention Coco there too! Then we have Billy and Danica after the latter’s diatribe at him on his departure night.
