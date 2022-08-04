ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Judd's Family Rushes To Court -- Is It Because Of Her Last Will?

By Emma Winters
 2 days ago
The Independent

Wynonna and Ashley Judd ‘left out’ of mother Naomi’s will

Late country singer Naomi Judd did not include her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, in her last will, according to reports in the US media.Judd, who had long suffered from depression, died by suicide on 30 April.In her will, which was prepared in November 2017, Judd appointed her husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate.According to documents seen by Page Six, Strickland – whom she married in 1989 – will have “full authority and discretion” over any property that is an asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary. Judd...
