ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Quiet Weekend

The great monsoonal high has shifted east for the weekend leaving our area in weak, but dry southwesterly flow aloft. A trough of low pressure remains positioned off the West Coast, its proximity taking the weight off and deepening our marine layer. This deep marine layer has led to cooler inland temperatures. On the coast, deeper mixing within the layer can lead to warmer temperatures and less cloudcover—which was the case on Saturday and will likely be again on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
kion546.com

The Monsoon Pendulum Swings

The great monsoonal high has shifted east for the weekend leaving our area in weak, but dry southwesterly flow aloft. A trough of low pressure remains positioned off the West Coast, its proximity taking the weight off and deepening our marine layer. This deep marine layer has led to cooler inland temperatures. On the coast, deeper mixing within the layer can lead to warmer temperatures and less cloudcover—which was the case this weekend.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy