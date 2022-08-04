Navajo Nation declares state of emergency due to flooding

Read on kion546.com
The Monsoon Pendulum Swings
The great monsoonal high has shifted east for the weekend leaving our area in weak, but dry southwesterly flow aloft. A trough of low pressure remains positioned off the West Coast, its proximity taking the weight off and deepening our marine layer. This deep marine layer has led to cooler inland temperatures. On the coast, deeper mixing within the layer can lead to warmer temperatures and less cloudcover—which was the case this weekend.
Former Miss America Cara Mund plans to run for Congress
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018 is planning to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Cara Mund announced her candidacy Saturday and said she plans to start gathering the 1,000 signatures she needs to get on the ballot. If Mund succeeds, she will face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen in November. Mund generated headlines by saying in 2018 that she had been bullied and silenced by leaders within the Miss America organization. Mund has said that her time as Miss America inspired her to be involved in public service.
Quiet Weekend
