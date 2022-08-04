Hartley To Celebrate Summer This Weekend

Read on kiwaradio.com
Impact Youth Summit Is Saturday In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — An event for youth is happening this Saturday night in Sheldon. Pastor Jacob Sandholm tells us about the Impact Youth Summit, which is hoped to be on the RiseFest grounds, on the Harvest Stage. But, the rain location is at the Sheldon United Methodist Church. He...
New pastor begins at Christ Community
SIOUX CENTER—For 15 years, Mark Johnson has been engaged in campus ministry at Indiana University. Now pursuing pastoral ministry, he was installed July 24 as lead pastor of Christ Community Church in Sioux Center. In his first sermon to the congregation Sunday, he chose to preach on 2 Chronicles...
Last call for Dutch poffertjes this summer
ORANGE CITY—Fans of Dutch treats will have one last chance to indulge their sweet tooth at the poffertjes stand in Orange City. The Little White Store, run by the Dutch Heritage Boosters, will hold its final sales of the summer 5:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Transactions are cash-only with servings priced at $4.
Kids yoga strikes balance in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—The whole mindfulness aspect wasn’t a big part of it, but come on, it’s yoga for little kids. “If you think I’m going to get them into meditations and poses for 45 minutes, it’s not going to happen,” said instructor Julie McCarty. “Keeping kids entertained is half the battle, and if you can get a little bit of yoga in there, that’s great.”
KIWA Marketplace For August 8, 2022
KIWA Marketplace is on KIWA FM 105.3 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:15 am. Call during the program at 712-324-5377, text 712-324-2597, or email newstips@kiwaradio.com. All items and garage sales called/texted/emailed in will be added to this web page. No real estate, including real estate rentals, and handguns.
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
Sioux Center, IA USA
I and my husband were leaving the Sioux Center Hospital on Sunday, July 3 when I noticed this little heart in the evergreen. I glanced at it and then decided to take a closer look. I read the tag and it said “It Needed a Home!” So I took it with me. I was so excited. I told everyone that day what had happened and how it made my day. What a special little heart. It warms my heart to know someone is using their valuable time to make this little heart with such love and use it to spread happiness. Thank you for sharing this special mission and blessing others. God Bless You!
Purple Heart Memorial To Be Unveiled Saturday At 11 At Sheldon City Park
Sheldon, Iowa — A new memorial will be unveiled this Saturday in Sheldon. Joe Williams tells us about the Purple Heart Memorial. He says the people they will be honoring are those that deserve most to be honored. He says it will be this Saturday morning. He tells us...
Jeanne Olhausen
Jeanne Olhausen, age 92 of Hartley, IA, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Friday, August 5, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn, IA.
Linda Zech, 67, of Rock Rapids Formerly of Spencer
Graveside services for 67-year-old Linda Zech of Rock Rapids, formerly of Spencer, will be Wednesday, August 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Country Music Star Chris Janson Coming To Preservation Plaza For Special Friday Night Show
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– Preservation Plaza outside Arnolds Park Amusement Park is going to be the place to be Friday night for another big country music show. Chris Janson will be bringing his high energy show to the new stage in the Iowa Great Lakes Area and our own Rhona Wedeking got a chance to visit with Janson last week where she learned his performances are all about connecting with the crowd.
DNR Fisheries Biologist Reveals Cause of Storm Lake Common Carp Kill
Common carp fish are dying by the thousands in Storm Lake. DNR fisheries biologist Ben Wallace says the carp that are dying are sub-adult, or smaller ones. Wallace says they've received confirmation that koi-herpes virus is killing the carp, which was suspected from the onset...(audio clip below :27 ) Wallace...
Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
Sioux Center Health welcomes new doctor
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health welcomed family medical physician Dr. Lindsey Junk to its staff this summer. Dr. Junk, 36, works primarily at the Sioux Center Medical Clinic and provides obstetric services at the Hawarden Medical Clinic. She also provides emergency room and inpatient services in Sioux Center. “Some people...
$300K Large High-Clearance Sprayer Destroyed In Sibley Area Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A large self-propelled field sprayer was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 6:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a sprayer fire on Highway 60 near 200th Street, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Sibley Airport.
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, August 2nd. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 a.m., 16-year-old Savannah DeGroot of Sioux Center was driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre northbound on Fig Avenue four miles west of Sioux Center when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
