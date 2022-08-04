Hartley To Celebrate Summer This Weekend

I and my husband were leaving the Sioux Center Hospital on Sunday, July 3 when I noticed this little heart in the evergreen. I glanced at it and then decided to take a closer look. I read the tag and it said “It Needed a Home!” So I took it with me. I was so excited. I told everyone that day what had happened and how it made my day. What a special little heart. It warms my heart to know someone is using their valuable time to make this little heart with such love and use it to spread happiness. Thank you for sharing this special mission and blessing others. God Bless You!

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO